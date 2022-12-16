With around a month completed this season, we take a look around the conference and the state of each program with the Big 12 opener just two weeks away.

Kansas (9-1):

The defending National Champions have been as advertised to start the season with the trio of Kevin McCullar, Gradey Dick, and Dajuan Harris leading the way on the offensive end.

Kansas has played some stout competition, and its only loss coming to a top-ten team in Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game a few weeks ago.

The Jayhawks final marquee game of non-conference play comes against Indiana on Dec. 17 at home before taking on Harvard for their final matchup before a date with Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve.

Kansas State (9-1):

The pre-season last place team is off to a hot start as the Wildcats have taken care of business against a decently weak schedule. Their only loss came to Butler in the Big East/Big 12 Battle a few weeks ago.

Keyontae Johnson has led the way for K-State thusfar averaging 17.3 points per game while Markquis Nowell follows with 14.1 per game as the only other double-digit scorer on the team.

TCU (8-1):

The Horned Frogs had a tough loss to Northwestern State a month ago but have since won six in a row, including a ranked win over Iowa.

Mike Miles, the preseason conference Player of the Year, has led the way for TCU with 18.1 points per game. The Horned Frogs have three other double-digit scorers, including Micah Peavy.

TCU has a road test against Utah on Dec. 21, their only power-five competition before hosting Texas Tech on New Year's Eve.

Texas (8-1):

This program was off to a hot start, reaching as high as No. 2 in the nation, then its head coach was arrested and there is a ton of uncertainty around the program.

Marcus Carr and Tyreese Hunter are the Longhorns’ leading scorers this season and are the headliners of an extremely talented roster.

Texas takes on Stanford on Sunday as the only power-five opponent until conference play begins.

Iowa State (8-2):

Iowa State has the best win in the conference, over then No. 1 North Carolina before a loss to now top-five UConn at the PK85 tournament. The Cyclones other loss came to in-state rival Iowa in blow-out fashion.

Jaren Holmes is the only double-digit scorer for Iowa State with his 14.2 per game.

The Cyclones take on Omaha and Western Michigan before hosting Baylor for their conference opener.

West Virginia (8-2):

The Mountaineers’ losses have come to now No. 1 Purdue and Xavier on the road in the Big 12/Big East Battle. However, West Virginia and Bob Huggins have put together a decent resume with blowout wins over Florida and Pitt this season.

West Virginia has four double-digit scorers in Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint, and Emmitt Matthews. Those are the standouts on a really tall roster that has begun to put things together this season.

Baylor (7-2):

The Bears have a really impressive win over then No. 8 UCLA on a neutral floor and their two losses are respectable. One came to Virginia on the same floor as the UCLA game and the other was a blow out loss to Marquette on the road in the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

There are plenty of familiar faces for the Bears as LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler, and Keyonte George are leading the way, all averaging over 15 points per game this season.

Baylor takes on Washington State on Sunday as their last power-five competition before heading to Ames to open conference play.

Oklahoma (7-3):

The Sooners have had a rough start as their three losses have come to Sam Houston State on opening night, an under-achieving Villanova squad, and a blowout loss to top-ten Arkansas.

Grant Sheffield and Tanner Graves lead the way for Oklahoma, both with double-digit points per game. Graves has been solid on the boards as well.

The Sooners will take on Florida before 11 days off ahead of their Big 12 opener against Texas at home.

Oklahoma State (6-4):

The Cowboys have had a rough start to their season with losses to Southern Illinois, UCF in overtime, a now top-five UConn team in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, and they are coming off a loss to Virginia Tech a day ago.

Avery Anderson and Kalib Boone lead the way for the Cowboys with double-digit points this season.

Oklahoma State takes on Wichita State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before heading to Lawrence to open conference play against Kansas.