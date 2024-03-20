Advertisement
Behren Morton returns with reins to revamped QB room

Behren Morton on day one of Texas Tech spring practice. (Chase Seabolt)
Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

Coming fresh of a season full of adversity, starting quarterback Behren Morton looks to enjoy a season where he enters as the clearcut starter.

Morton entered 2023 in a competition with incumbent starter coming off injury Tyler Shough, who has since transferred to Louisville after another injury plagued season.

Morton believed that his adversity filled 2023 will help him moving forward, after dealing with the shoulder injury that held him out of a game and a half in October and nagged at him for the rest of the season.

"Adversity, for sure. You know that taught me a lot last year," Morton said. "Had to rely on a lot of guys, to win ballgames, and that's where I really learned and, you know, with the face of adversity comes opportunity for greatness and so, you know, right now we're on the uprise for greatness, and that's what we're striving for."

