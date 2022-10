Texas Tech redshirt freshman QB Behren Morton made his first career start on the road in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

Starting QB Donovan Smith was replaced by Morton after a lingering injury. Smith was not ruled out for the game and is available for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech has now seen three QBs make a start this season including the season opener against Murray State with Tyler Shough at the helm after being named the starting QB following an offseason QB competition.