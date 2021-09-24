Behind the Lines: Texas Tech vs. Texas



The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) are Austin-bound Saturday to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-1) in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. Every week in ‘Behind the Lines,’ RedRaiderSports.com will take an in-depth look at the current odds, the spread and betting lines for Texas Tech’s weekly football matchup.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders cruised as a -20.5-point home favorite last week with a 54-21 dismantling of FIU. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is completing 67.9% of his passes for 804 yards with 6 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions with a 170.8 passer rating through three games. Running back Tahj Brooks has 284 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns, and Erik Ezukanma leads the Tech receiving corps with 350 yards (9th in the nation) on 16 catches with one touchdown. On the defensive side, Colin Schooler leads the Red Raiders with 21 tackles, while Reggie Pearson Jr. ranks second with 16. Jaylon Hutchings leads the way with a pair of sacks from the nose tackle position.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns, favored by -25.5 points, coasted over Rice (58-0) after taking a loss to Arkansas (40-21) as a 5.5-point road favorite the week before. Following the Week 2 loss to the Razorbacks, first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian replaced quarterback Hudson Card with Casey Thompson. Thompson has the higher completion percentage (77.4%-61.5%) and passer rating (173.9-146.1) of the two. Bijan Robinson leads the running backs with 299 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns, and Xavier Worthy is the leading receiver with 163 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown leads Texas’ defense with 25 total tackles, while Luke Brockermeyer is second with 20. Ovie Oghoufo leads the way with 2 sacks from the linebacker position.

ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook:

Against the spread (ATS):

Texas Tech +9.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100) Texas -9.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)

First Half Spread:

Texas Tech +5.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100) Texas -5.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)

Money line:

Texas Tech (+270) (bet $100 to win $270) Texas (-355) (bet $355 to win $100)

Over/Under (O/U): 61.5

Over (-115) (bet $115 to win $100) Under: (-105) (bet $105 to win $100)

First Half O/U Total: 30.5

Over (-115) (bet $115 to win $100) Under: (-105) (bet $105 to win $100)

Texas Tech Total Points: 25.5

Over (-110) (bet $110 to win $100) Under (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)

Texas Total Points: 35.5

Over (-108) (bet $108 to win $100) Under (-112) (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting record:

ATS: Texas Tech 2-1 | Texas 2-1 O/U: Texas Tech 1-2 | Texas 2-1 ML: Texas Tech 3-0 | Texas 2-1

Texas Tech Red Raiders Stats & Trends

The Red Raiders are 3-8 (ATS) and 2-9 straight up in their last 11 games against Texas. Texas Tech is 4-9 (ATS) and 2-11 straight up in its last 13 games on the road. Tech games have gone UNDER the total in two of three contests this season, and five of the last seven overall. The total has gone OVER in six of Tech's last nine games when playing on the road against Texas. The Red Raiders average 20.7 more points per game (40) than Texas allows (19.3). Tech averages 70.3 more yards per game (441.3) than Texas has allowed per outing (371). The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6) than the Longhorns have turnovers forced (3).

Texas Longhorns Stats & Trends

The Longhorns have been favored by -7.5 points or more twice and covered the spread in both games. Texas is 8-3 (ATS) in its last 11 games vs. Tech. The Longhorns are 4-1 (ATS) in their last five games, but 2-3-1 (ATS) in their last six home games. Texas' games have gone OVER the total in two of three contests this season and four of five overall. The Longhorns put up 17.7 more points per game (39) than Texas Tech allows (21.3). Texas averages 146.3 more yards per game (437) than Tech has allowed per outing (290.7). The Longhorns are 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games played in September.

OVER/UNDER Insight

Texas and its opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 61.5 total. The Longhorns have not eclipsed more than 61.5 points in a game this year. Texas Tech opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 61.5 total. Red Raider games have gone over 61.5 points only once this season. Texas Tech & Texas combined to score 79 points per game, 17.5 more than the O/U total in this contest. The 40.6 combined points per game allowed by Tech and Texas this season are 20.9 points less than the 61.5 O/U.

WHEN THE RED RAIDERS HAVE THE BALL

Texas Tech is ranked 61st in yards-per-game rushing (170.7) and average 5.51 yards-per-carry. The Texas defense allows 5.23 yards per rushing attempt and 188.3 yards per game (104th in the FBS). Texas Tech averages 9.78 yards per pass attempt (7th in the FBS). Texas allows 6.6 per pass attempt (60th) and is ranked 79th in the country in team passing efficiency defense. The Red Raiders average 270.7 passing yards per game (42nd in FBS). The Texas defense is allowing 182.7 passing yards (36th). Texas Tech is 38th with 441.3 total yards per game. Texas is ranked 75th in yards per game allowed (371). The Red Raider offense is converting 46.9% of their third-down attempts this season (36th in FBS). The Texas defense is allowing a third-down conversion rate of 36.8% (67th in FBS).

WHEN THE LONGHORNS HAVE THE BALL