Behind the Lines: Texas Tech favored in showdown with Texas
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES - PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS):
Texas Tech -4, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Texas +4, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 123
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
MONEY LINE:
Texas Tech (-184) (bet $184 to win $100)
Texas (+155) (bet $100 to win $155)
TEAM RECORDS:
RED RAIDER BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 14-7 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 4 points or more, the Red Raiders are 9-5 against the spread.
• Texas Tech is 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the total 10 times in 21 games this season.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 135.1 points, which is 12.1 points more than the 123-point total for this game.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 123-point total 18 times this season.
• Texas Tech averages 74.8 points per game, 20.3 more than the 54.5 points the Longhorns allow.
• The Red Raiders are 13-6 against the spread and 16-3 straight up when scoring more than 54.5 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40 percent shooting Texas has allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 12-4 against the spread and 15-1 straight up when they shoot better than 40 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 5-1 straight up in their last six home games against Texas.
LONGHORNS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas is 9-12 against the spread this season.
• The Longhorns are 0-1 against the spread when they’re at least 4-point underdogs.
• Texas is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.
• The Longhorns have gone OVER the point total eight times in 21 games.
• The average total points scored in Texas games (123.2) is 0.2 points higher than the 123-point total for this matchup.
• The Longhorns have played in 10 games this season that have featured more than 123 points scored.
• Texas is averaging 68.7 points per game, 8.4 more than the 60.3 points the Red Raiders have allowed their opponents.
• The Longhorns are 9-7 against the spread and 13-3 straight up when scoring more than 60.3 points.
• Texas is shooting 46.9 percent from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3 percent shooting Texas Tech opponents have averaged.
• The Longhorns are 9-11 against the spread and 15-5 straight up when they shoot better than 38.3 percent from the field.
• Texas is 10-3 straight up in their last 13 Big 12 Conference games.
TEXAS TECH AND TEXAS STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
If they can shoot 47.6 percent or better. Texas Tech averages 47.6 percent from the field, so essentially, they just need to go out and do what they’ve done all season. Texas doesn’t score a lot of points, so a bad defensive effort could be detrimental for them. In the Longhorns five losses this season, teams are shooting a combined 47.3 percent, and Texas has lost by an average margin of 7.8 points in those games. Longhorn opponents getting hot from behind the arc and making them pay for their no middle defense has been another common theme in defeat. Texas has allowed an average of 7.4 threes over their five losses. The Red Raiders are shooting 26 percent from three in Big 12 play, but they’ve made 8 three-pointers or more in eight games this season, so they have the ability to make teams pay from deep. Texas Tech continuing to play their brand of defense and shooting the ball like they’re capable of will go a long way towards helping them cover the spread.
THE LONGHORNS WILL COVER IF…
They can hold the Red Raiders to 59 points or less on the offensive end. Texas has allowed 71.8 points per game in their five losses this season, but they’re 16-0 when teams fail to score more than 59 points. The Longhorns are the type of team that likes to limit your offensive possessions by slowing down their pace on the offensive end. Only nine teams in college basketball run fewer offensive possessions per game than Texas does. Texas Tech is going to have to be smart with the basketball and make every possession count on offense. If the Red Raiders can jump out to a lead in this game, it will force Texas to have to speed up their pace on the offensive end and essentially take them out of their rhythm. If the Longhorns can inflict their style of play on Texas Tech and keep this game a grind it out, low scoring contest, then that should give them the advantage in covering the spread.