Behind the Lines: Texas Tech favored in showdown with Texas

• Texas Tech is 14-7 against the spread this season.

• In games they were favored in by 4 points or more, the Red Raiders are 9-5 against the spread.

• Texas Tech is 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the total 10 times in 21 games this season.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 135.1 points, which is 12.1 points more than the 123-point total for this game.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 123-point total 18 times this season.

• Texas Tech averages 74.8 points per game, 20.3 more than the 54.5 points the Longhorns allow.

• The Red Raiders are 13-6 against the spread and 16-3 straight up when scoring more than 54.5 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40 percent shooting Texas has allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 12-4 against the spread and 15-1 straight up when they shoot better than 40 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 5-1 straight up in their last six home games against Texas.