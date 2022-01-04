Behind the Lines: Texas Tech faces underdog role in Ames
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES: Provided by Fanduel Sportsbook
Against the spread (ATS)
Texas Tech +2.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Iowa State -2.5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Over/Under (O/U): 126.5
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Money line
Texas Tech (+118) (bet $100 to win $118)
Iowa State (-142) (bet $142 to win $100)
TEAM RECORDS
Texas Tech Betting Stats and Trends
• Texas Tech is 6-6 against the spread this season.
• The Red Raiders are 1-1 when they are at least 2.5-point underdogs.
• Texas Tech games have gone over the total five times this season.
• The Red Raiders have scored more than 126.5 points in nine games.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 136.4, which is 9.9 points higher than the total for this game.
• The total has gone under in five of the Red Raider's last five games.
• Texas Tech averages 78.2 points per game, 20.5 more than the 57.7 points the Cyclones allow.
• The Red Raiders are 5-5 against the spread but 9-1 overall when scoring more than 57.7 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 48 percent from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 38 percent shooting the Cyclones have allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread but 9-0 overall when they shoot better than 38 percent from the field.
Iowa State Betting Stats and Trends
• Iowa State is 9-4 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored by 2.5 points or more, the Cyclones are 8-0 against the spread.
• Iowa State has hit the over five times in 13 games.
• Nine Iowa State games this season have featured more than 126.5 points scored.
• The average total points scored in the Cyclones’ games (130.7) is 4.2 points higher than the 126.5 total for this matchup.
• The total has gone under in 13 of Iowa State's last 20 games against Texas Tech.
• The Cyclones are averaging 73 points per game, 14.8 more than the 58.2 points the Red Raiders give up.
• When Iowa State scores more than 58.2 points, they are 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
• The Cyclones have shot 45.6 percent from the field this season, 8 percentage points greater than the 37.6 percent shooting the Red Raiders’ opponents have averaged.
• Iowa State is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 straight up in games they shoot above 37.6% from the field.
Texas Tech and Iowa State Statistics and Rankings
The Head-to-Head Matchup
The Red Raiders will cover if…
They can beat the Cyclones at their own game. Which is coincidentally Texas Tech's strength on the basketball court. These teams are carbon copies of each other. Two defensive minded squads that earn their living by making life difficult for opposing offenses. Iowa State has a bit of turnover problem, and the Red Raiders will need to be aggressive on defense to force takeaways and get easy buckets in transition. The Cyclones are a guard heavy team with no true rim protectors, so attacking the basket and not consistently settling for jump shots will also be key. Who’s going to be suiting up for Texas Tech on Wednesday night is still a bit of a question, but there will be an ample amount of opportunity to go around in Ames. The Red Raiders will need an unsung hero or two to step up if they want to pull off the upset.
The Cyclones will cover if…
They can manage not to have several Covid tests come back positive between now and tip-off. The timing couldn’t be worse for Texas Tech, and Iowa State will have the benefit of facing a short-handed Red Raider squad. The Cyclones plan of attack will be similar to Tech’s gameplan. Rely on an aggressive brand of defense to create turnovers and attack in transition. Iowa State is not a great outside shooting team. Only 28 percent of the Cyclones’ points this season come from the three-pointer. Iowa State is aggressive in the paint, and they attack the basket frequently to get to the free throw line. The recent emergence of Tristan Enaruna, the transfer from Kansas, has been a big boost for the Cyclones on the offensive end. Enaruna has scored 42 points on 16-of-21 shooting in their last two games.