Behind the Lines: Texas Tech faces underdog role in Ames

• Texas Tech is 6-6 against the spread this season.

• The Red Raiders are 1-1 when they are at least 2.5-point underdogs.

• Texas Tech games have gone over the total five times this season.

• The Red Raiders have scored more than 126.5 points in nine games.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 136.4, which is 9.9 points higher than the total for this game.

• The total has gone under in five of the Red Raider's last five games.

• Texas Tech averages 78.2 points per game, 20.5 more than the 57.7 points the Cyclones allow.

• The Red Raiders are 5-5 against the spread but 9-1 overall when scoring more than 57.7 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 48 percent from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 38 percent shooting the Cyclones have allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread but 9-0 overall when they shoot better than 38 percent from the field.