Behind the Lines: Red Raiders are slight favorites against the Sooners
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES - PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK:
AGAINST THE SPREAD (ATS):
Texas Tech -3, (-114) (bet $114 to win $100)
Oklahoma +3, (-106) (bet $106 to win $100)
OVER/UNDER (O/U): 127.5
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
MONEY LINE:
Texas Tech (-162) (bet $162 to win $100)
Oklahoma (+134) (bet $100 to win $134)
TEAM RECORDS:
RED RAIDERS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 16-7 against the spread this season.
• In games they were favored in by 3 points or more, the Red Raiders are 11-5 against the spread.
• Texas Tech is 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the point total 11 times in 23 games this season.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 134.4 points, which is 6.9 points more than the 127.5-point total for this game.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 127.5-point total 15 times this season.
• Texas Tech averages 74.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.0 points the Sooners allow.
• The Red Raiders are 13-5 against the spread and 16-2 straight up when they score more than 64.0 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.1 percent from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5 percent shooting Oklahoma has allowed to their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 12-4 against the spread and 15-1 straight up when they shoot better than 42.5 percent from the field.
• Texas Tech is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against OU.
SOONERS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Oklahoma is 10-13 against the spread this season.
• The Sooners are 2-3 against the spread when they’re at least 3-point underdogs this year.
• Oklahoma is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.
• The Sooners have gone OVER the point total 13 times in 23 games.
• The average point total in Oklahoma's games (133.7) is 6.2 points higher than the 127.5-point total for this matchup.
• The Sooners have played in 15 games this season that have featured more than 127.5 points scored.
• Oklahoma is averaging 69.7 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 60.1 points per game the Red Raiders have allowed to opponents.
• The Sooners are 10-8 against the spread and 12-6 straight up when they score more than 60.1 points.
• Oklahoma is shooting 48 percent from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points higher than the 37.6 percent shooting Texas Tech opponents have averaged.
• The Sooners are 10-12 against the spread and 12-10 straight up when they shoot better than 37.6 percent from the field.
• Oklahoma is 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 home games against Texas Tech.
TEXAS TECH AND OKLAHOMA STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF…
They can keep the Sooners field goal percentage below 42.7 percent. Oklahoma has lost eight of their last 10 games, and the one common theme in defeat has been poor shooting performances. The Sooners are shooting a combined 42.7 percent from the field and have lost by an average deficit of 9.75 points in those eight games. For an Oklahoma team that hasn’t shot the ball well as of late, facing the No. 8 defense in field goal percentage allowed isn’t the ideal matchup. In their last two wins the Sooners shot a combined 56.4 percent and while 42.7 percent sounds easily attainable, Big 12 opponents are shooting a combined 37.5 percent in 10 conference games against Texas Tech. If the Red Raiders can continue to play their brand of defensive basketball and make life difficult for Oklahoma on the offensive end, then that will go a long way towards helping them cover the spread.
THE SOONERS WILL COVER IF…
They can score 70 points or more. Oklahoma is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games with their only win coming on the road against West Virginia. They scored 72 points against the Mountaineers, and the Sooners are an impressive 11-2 on the season when they crack the 70-point mark. Sounds easy enough, except for the fact that the Red Raider defense has allowed opponents to score 70 points or more only three times this season, and they’re 1-2 in those games. Texas Tech is allowing 64.4 points per game in their five Big 12 road contests, so Oklahoma reaching 70 isn’t too far-fetched. The Sooners will need a couple of big offensive performances from the likes of Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson, Jordan Goldwire, or Elijah Harkless to get there. If Oklahoma can shoot the ball well and put-up points on the scoreboard, then that will go a long way towards helping them cover the spread.