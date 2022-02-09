Behind the Lines: Red Raiders are slight favorites against the Sooners

• Texas Tech is 16-7 against the spread this season.

• In games they were favored in by 3 points or more, the Red Raiders are 11-5 against the spread.

• Texas Tech is 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the point total 11 times in 23 games this season.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 134.4 points, which is 6.9 points more than the 127.5-point total for this game.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 127.5-point total 15 times this season.

• Texas Tech averages 74.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.0 points the Sooners allow.

• The Red Raiders are 13-5 against the spread and 16-2 straight up when they score more than 64.0 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.1 percent from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5 percent shooting Oklahoma has allowed to their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 12-4 against the spread and 15-1 straight up when they shoot better than 42.5 percent from the field.

• Texas Tech is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against OU.