Behind the Lines: Red Raiders are home dogs against the Jayhawks
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES Provided by Fanduel Sportsbook:
Against the spread (ATS)
Texas Tech +5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Kansas -5, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Over/Under (O/U): 140
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Money line
Texas Tech (+176) (bet $100 to win $176)
Kansas (-215) (bet $215 to win $100)
TEAM RECORDS
Red Raider Betting Stats and Trends
• Texas Tech is 7-6 against the spread this season.
• The Red Raiders are 1-1 ATS when they are at least 5-point underdogs.
• Texas Tech has gone OVER the total five times in 13 games.
• The Red Raiders have scored more than 140 points in only five games.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 133.4, which is 6.6 points less than the 140-point total for this game.
• The total has gone UNDER in six of the Red Raider's last six games.
• Texas Tech averages 75.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the 66.6 points Kansas allows.
• The Red Raiders are 5-5 against the spread but 9-1 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.4 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6 percent shooting the Jayhawks have allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread but 9-0 overall when they shoot better than 42.6 percent from the field.
Jayhawk Betting Stats and Trends
• Kansas is 7-6 against the spread this season.
• The Jayhawks are 18-2 straight up in their last 20 games against Texas Tech.
• Kansas is 8-0-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Big 12 opponents.
• The Jayhawks have hit the OVER eight times in 13 games.
• 10 Kansas games this season have featured more than 140 points scored.
• The average total points scored in Jayhawk games (150.9) is 10.9 points higher than the 140-point total for this matchup.
• The Jayhawks are averaging 84.3 points per game, 26.7 more than the 57.6 points the Red Raiders give up.
• When Kansas scores more than 57.6 points, they are 7-6 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
• The Jayhawks are shooting 50.7 percent from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• Kansas is 7-6 against the spread and 12-1 straight up in games where they shoot above 37.1 percent from the field.
Texas Tech and Kansas Statistics and Rankings
The Head-to-Head Matchup
The Red Raiders will cover if…
They can shoot the lights out. Texas Tech is 7-0 this season when they make eight or more three-pointers in a game. Coming off a 3-for-17 performance from behind the arc against Iowa State, the Red Raiders need to heat up from deep to help keep pace with the Jayhawks. Shooting the lights out doesn’t necessarily mean making three-point shots. Texas Tech has to shoot better from the free throw line as well. The Red Raiders were 6-for-15 from the charity stripe against the Cyclones. When you miss nine free throw attempts, and you lose the game by four points, that stings. Texas Tech is 304th in the nation in free throw percentage, and they won’t be able to miss freebies at the line and hang around with Kansas. The Jayhawks have allowed a combined 42.6 percent shooting from the field this season, and the Red Raiders are 9-0 when they shoot above that mark.
The Jayhawks will cover if…
They continue doing what they’ve done all year on offense. Kansas is 7th in the nation, shooting 50.7 percent from the field, and Texas Tech hasn’t allowed a team to shoot above 47 percent in a game this season. The Jayhawks like to push the ball up court and make your defense work with their ball movement. That could be a big problem for the Red Raiders depending on how many healthy bodies are able to suit up on Saturday. Oklahoma State was able to hold Kansas to just 43.1 percent shooting, their lowest total of the season, and Texas Tech will need to match that defensive effort. This will be the Jayhawks first game against a ranked opponent this year, and the Red Raiders are hands down the best defensive team they’ve faced so far. The team that's able to take this game over by inflicting their style of play onto the other, should have the upper hand in this matchup.