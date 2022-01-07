Behind the Lines: Red Raiders are home dogs against the Jayhawks

• Texas Tech is 7-6 against the spread this season.

• The Red Raiders are 1-1 ATS when they are at least 5-point underdogs.

• Texas Tech has gone OVER the total five times in 13 games.

• The Red Raiders have scored more than 140 points in only five games.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 133.4, which is 6.6 points less than the 140-point total for this game.

• The total has gone UNDER in six of the Red Raider's last six games.

• Texas Tech averages 75.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the 66.6 points Kansas allows.

• The Red Raiders are 5-5 against the spread but 9-1 overall when scoring more than 66.6 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.4 percent from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6 percent shooting the Jayhawks have allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 5-4 against the spread but 9-0 overall when they shoot better than 42.6 percent from the field.