Behind the Lines: Baylor is favored big at home against Texas Tech
ODDS, SPREAD, & LINES: PROVIDED BY FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
Against the spread (ATS)
Texas Tech +12, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Baylor -12, (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Over/Under (O/U): 135.5
Over: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Under: (-110) (bet $110 to win $100)
Money line
Texas Tech (+580) (bet $100 to win $580)
Baylor (-880) (bet $880 to win $100)
TEAM RECORDS
RED RAIDERS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Texas Tech is 8-6 against the spread this season.
• The Red Raiders are 2-1 ATS when they are at least 5-point underdogs.
• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total six times in 14 games this season.
• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 135.5-point total in eight games.
• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 134, which is 1.5 points less than the 135.5-point total for this game.
• The total has gone UNDER in six of the Red Raider's last seven games.
• Texas Tech averages 75.7 points per game, 16.2 more than the 59.5 points Baylor allows.
• The Red Raiders are 6-5 against the spread but 10-1 overall when scoring more than 59.5 points.
• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8 percent shooting the Bears have allowed their opponents.
• The Red Raiders are 6-4 against the spread but 10-0 overall when they shoot better than 40.8 percent from the field.
• Grambling shot 47.6 percent against Texas Tech, the highest percentage the Red Raiders have allowed an opponent to shoot. Baylor has been held to 47.6 percent or less only four times in 15 games.
BEARS BETTING STATS AND TRENDS
• Baylor is 9-5-1 against the spread this season.
• The Bears are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games played in January.
• Baylor has hit the OVER ten times in 15 games.
• The total has gone OVER in five of the Bears last five games.
• Baylor has played in 11 games this season that have featured more than 135.5 points scored.
• The average total points scored in Bears games (142.3) is 6.8 points higher than the 135.5-point total for this matchup.
• Baylor is averaging 82.8 points per game, 24.5 more than the 58.3 points the Red Raiders give up.
• When the Bears score more than 58.3 points, they are 8-5-1 against the spread and 14-0 overall.
• Baylor is shooting 49.5 percent from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 37.6 percent shooting Red Raider opponents have averaged.
• The Bears are 9-5-1 against the spread and 15-0 straight up in games where they shoot above 37.6 percent from the field.
• Baylor is 5-0 straight up in their last five games when playing Texas Tech at home.
TEXAS TECH AND BAYLOR STATISTICS AND RANKINGS
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
THE RED RAIDERS WILL COVER IF...
They can hold Baylor to their lowest scoring total this season. Texas Tech is fresh off holding No. 6 Kansas to their lowest offensive output of the year, and the Red Raiders will need to duplicate that kind of performance on Tuesday night to keep this game close. Texas Tech also held No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 15 Iowa State, and No. 22 Tennessee to their lowest scoring totals of the season, so it doesn’t seem too farfetched that they could do it again. Villanova held Baylor to only 57 points back in December, so keeping Baylor to 56 points or less is undoubtedly a tall task. If the Red Raiders can pull that off, it feels like they’d be a lock to keep the game within 12 points or less and would even have a chance at winning the game outright.
THE BEARS WILL COVER IF...
They can score 75 points or more in this game. Texas Tech allowed 74 points to North Florida on opening night, and that remains to be the highest total the Red Raiders have allowed to an opponent this season. In four games against ranked teams, Texas Tech is averaging 58.5 points on offense. If Baylor can make shots and light up the scoreboard, it may be difficult for the Red Raiders to keep pace and match the Bears on the offensive end. In their previous matchup against a top-ranked opponent, Texas Tech allowed Gonzaga to make a season high 13 three-pointers. Baylor has five players that average over 40 percent from the three-point line. The Red Raiders have to do a better job at closing out on the Bears perimeter shooters to keep this game close.