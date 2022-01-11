Behind the Lines: Baylor is favored big at home against Texas Tech

• Texas Tech is 8-6 against the spread this season.

• The Red Raiders are 2-1 ATS when they are at least 5-point underdogs.

• Texas Tech games have gone OVER the total six times in 14 games this season.

• Red Raider games have gone OVER the 135.5-point total in eight games.

• The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 134, which is 1.5 points less than the 135.5-point total for this game.

• The total has gone UNDER in six of the Red Raider's last seven games.

• Texas Tech averages 75.7 points per game, 16.2 more than the 59.5 points Baylor allows.

• The Red Raiders are 6-5 against the spread but 10-1 overall when scoring more than 59.5 points.

• Texas Tech is shooting 47.6 percent from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8 percent shooting the Bears have allowed their opponents.

• The Red Raiders are 6-4 against the spread but 10-0 overall when they shoot better than 40.8 percent from the field.

• Grambling shot 47.6 percent against Texas Tech, the highest percentage the Red Raiders have allowed an opponent to shoot. Baylor has been held to 47.6 percent or less only four times in 15 games.