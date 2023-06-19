Beckville ATH J'Koby Williams finds his home at Texas Tech
Beckville running back/slot receiver J'Koby Williams kicked off Texas Tech's commitment party on Sunday, June 18th, announcing on his way back home from Lubbock following his official visit.
The commitment was a long-time coming, as Williams initially earned his offer from the Red Raiders back on November 10th, 2021. As has become norm around these parts, Texas Tech was Williams' first offer, and he ended up choosing the scarlet and black over Baylor, LSU, Michigan, TCU, Texas and several others.
The 2022 District 10-2A Most Valuable Player, Williams knew going in that Texas Tech was the place he wanted to be, and his time spent around the staff the past few days just confirmed his feelings.
"Man, I'm gonna keep it a whole hundred. The coaches, the players, the place itself, Lubbock, it's all great. Coach McGuire, words can't even describe how amazing of a coach he is, the way he values his players. It's crazy."
Tight ends coach Josh Cochran is Texas Tech's primary recruiter of the East Texas region, and made several trips to Beckville over the past 1.5 years to check in on Williams. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and head coach Joey McGuire were also all instrumental in getting the 5-foot-10, 170 pound speedster to Lubbock.
"He (Cochran) always comes around so our relationship is good. Most of the coaches at Tech I've got a real good relationship with. I mean, I've been talking to them since I got there and they were my first offer. I've been having a good relationship with the coaches up there. But yeah coach Cochran, I like coach Cochran. Coach Cochran comes around the most really. Coach Juice came around and coach Kittley came around once or twice. But coach Cochran comes around all the time.
(Spending time around McGuire) was amazing. No matter was it is, he was always asking if you needed something. You just knew he was gonna take care of you. He's giving you hugs, all that. We went to his house, played basketball. I would have gone in the pool but we had already went to Main Event. We played basketball with the players and it was all fun."
A multi-sport athlete who also stars in basketball and track & field, Williams is a versatile prospect who can line up at running back, slot receiver and return kicks, but with Williams' commitment the Red Raiders are done recruiting running backs in the 2024 class.
"That's how they see me fitting in. Slot, putting me at the running back some, even using me at kick return and punt return and stuff like that."
One of the highlights of the visit for Williams was connecting with the players on the current Red Raider roster.
"Just like bonding with the players. They had this player panel thing where there were no coaches, it was just the players, and they tell you how good it is. That was probably like one of the best things about the visit because they were giving it to you real, about how everything is gonna be and stuff like that. It was real fun.
My player host was Xavier White. We bonded real good. We're friends alright, we're cool now."
Now committed, Williams said he's done with his recruitment even if new schools try to come and get him.
"I mean, I'm locked into Tech right now."
Williams also enjoyed connecting with the other recruits on the visit, including his future quarterback Will Hammond and a couple other uncommitted prospects.
"Yes, I connected with Will. Josh (Smith), he's from Crandall. I connected with DC (Dontae Carter), and Malik (Esquerra). So yeah, it was some of them players."
The rest of Williams' summer will consist of "getting better as a team and as a player."
Finally, Williams is excited to get started at Tech to begin pursuing his goals, which include a lot of wins for the Red Raiders.
"Individually, (my goals are) really just getting better as a player. Bettering myself, good education, and just trying to be the best man I can be there. As a team just coming together, playing together and winning."