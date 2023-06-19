Beckville running back/slot receiver J'Koby Williams kicked off Texas Tech's commitment party on Sunday, June 18th, announcing on his way back home from Lubbock following his official visit.

The commitment was a long-time coming, as Williams initially earned his offer from the Red Raiders back on November 10th, 2021. As has become norm around these parts, Texas Tech was Williams' first offer, and he ended up choosing the scarlet and black over Baylor, LSU, Michigan, TCU, Texas and several others.

The 2022 District 10-2A Most Valuable Player, Williams knew going in that Texas Tech was the place he wanted to be, and his time spent around the staff the past few days just confirmed his feelings.

"Man, I'm gonna keep it a whole hundred. The coaches, the players, the place itself, Lubbock, it's all great. Coach McGuire, words can't even describe how amazing of a coach he is, the way he values his players. It's crazy."

Tight ends coach Josh Cochran is Texas Tech's primary recruiter of the East Texas region, and made several trips to Beckville over the past 1.5 years to check in on Williams. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and head coach Joey McGuire were also all instrumental in getting the 5-foot-10, 170 pound speedster to Lubbock.

"He (Cochran) always comes around so our relationship is good. Most of the coaches at Tech I've got a real good relationship with. I mean, I've been talking to them since I got there and they were my first offer. I've been having a good relationship with the coaches up there. But yeah coach Cochran, I like coach Cochran. Coach Cochran comes around the most really. Coach Juice came around and coach Kittley came around once or twice. But coach Cochran comes around all the time.

(Spending time around McGuire) was amazing. No matter was it is, he was always asking if you needed something. You just knew he was gonna take care of you. He's giving you hugs, all that. We went to his house, played basketball. I would have gone in the pool but we had already went to Main Event. We played basketball with the players and it was all fun."