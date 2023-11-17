GAME DETAILS

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

When: 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17

Watch it on: FS2

All-time series: First meeting

What to know: UCF

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn

Record: 5-5 (2-5 Big 12)

Conference standings: 13th

It will be a battle for bowl eligibility when Texas Tech takes the field at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday to host Central Florida. The Red Raiders enter the contest with a 5-5 record and riding the momentum of back-to-back wins in the Big 12 against TCU and Kansas.

It will be the first ever football meeting between the two sides and Tech will host the third of the four Big 12 newcomers in the home finale for the 2023 campaign. The Red Raiders currently find themselves 1-1 against the conference’s latest additions, with a win over Houston and a loss to BYU.

As part of a positive trend from the Tech perspective, the Red Raiders continue to get healthier week by week. Jacob Rodriguez, who returned from a foot injury against TCU, is expected to start at inside linebacker this week, alongside reliable redshirt freshman Ben Roberts. Tight end Mason Tharp, who has not played since the Red Raiders took down Houston, will also be available and returning from an undisclosed injury.

UCF is led by veteran head coach and longtime acquaintance of Tech head coach Joey McGuire, Gus Malzahn. Like McGuire, Malzahn got his start coaching high school football before working his way through the ranks to eventually grab his first head gig at Arkansas State in 2012. Malzahn is most notable for his tenure at Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a national championship appearance in the 2013 season. Malzahn is one of the most revolutionary minds in football, being one of the founding fathers of the no-huddle, hurry up offense that has become a mainstay throughout the collegiate ranks.

After opening their first season in the Big 12 0-5 in conference play, the Knights have managed to turn it around and remain in the hunt for a postseason berth. Like Tech, UCF is also a winner of back-to-back games, the first being a 28-26 squeaker past Cincinnati.

What has opened peoples eyes to the Knights however, was a punishing 45-3 dismantling of then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. Prior to the contest against the Cowboys, UCF had been allowing over 200 yards per game against the run. What has gained the Knights credit nationally is their high-powered offense which ranks eighth in the NCAA. UCF averages nearly 500 yards per game, second only to Oklahoma in the Big 12.

Ones To Watch: UCF

The Knights are no stranger to their own quarterback injury saga, losing John Rhys Plumlee for a chunk of the season due to knee injury. Plumlee returned against the Sooners and has been slowly progressing every week. Known for his dual threat prowess, Plumlee has been getting back to his roots as he continues to get healthier. He threw for three touchdowns a week ago with 299 yards and 74 more on the ground. Alongside Plumlee is a running back who has emerged as one of the best in the conference in RJ Harvey. A 5-foot-8 rusher, homegrown in Orlando, Harvey is one of five Big 12 running backs to have more than 1,000 yards. Harvey certainly made his impact known against the Cowboys, breaking off a 92 yard scamper to the house.

The dangers do not end from the UCF offense on the ground. Through the air, the Knights feature two of the top four receivers in the conference, including the No. 1 pass catcher in Javon Baker. Opposite of Baker is Kobe Hudson. Despite having over 20 receptions less than the competition in the top five, the tandem makes up for it by averaging over 20 yards per catch, vaulting their yardage numbers through the roof.

Demari Henderson has been shining for UCF on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting Alan Bowman twice a week ago and recovering a fumble to become the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

The Final Word

There is no hiding from the fact that UCF brings one of the most volatile attacks to Lubbock Saturday. With bowl eligibility a possibility for both teams, expect a dog fight at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Knights’ offense is explosive and that does not bode well for Tech in this one. Tahj Brooks will get a heavy dosage of the ball but if the Red Raiders want to emerge victorious, especially against this kind of offensive juggernaut, the air will have to have a pulse.



