The road to Lubbock wasn't a direct (let alone connecting) flight from France for big man Daniel Batcho. As most know, Batcho attended the University of Arizona prior to his arrival in Lubbock.

There, he underwent knee surgery in the fall of 2020 and missed the entire season. The next year was when he made the move to West Texas.

Batcho was an immediate fan favorite when he hit the floor no matter the situation or score. Fans would chant his name demanding more. Well, this year they can expect to see him a lot more as well as seeing a transformed center for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

"Like it's really nothing (that clicked) for me to improve," Batcho said. "Last year, I was still a freshman playing behind guys like Marcus (Santos-Silva), Adonis (Arms), Bryson Williams. So now that they're gone I think I need to step up and show the new guys what to do really."

Batcho's confidence is another factor that's taken his game to the next level, Kevin Obanor said. He said he keeps telling Batcho that he's going to be big time this season. He threw out the words "NBA-caliber" when talking about the former Arizona Wildcat.

Batcho, however, is going to be keeping it simple in his approach. No matter what role he ends up in he's going to try his best to contribute to the team. Fardaws Aimaq recently suffered an injury to his left foot. Batcho's role now increases while Aimaq, the highly recruited big man from Canada, misses time in the offseason.

"Last year at some times we had guys missing or not playing healthy all the way," Batcho said, "but we're not going to worry. We're going to show everybody we're a team still with guys out. We're altogether."

Batcho said he's learned a great mindset from Aimaq. He said Aimaq pays attention to all the details. He called the new Red Raider a "pro."

Aimaq isn't the only new face on the team as everyone knows. Pop Isaacs is a freshman with high expectations behind his game. Batch said the younger new guys are scratching at being their best early on in practice.

"They're hungry," Batcho said. "They want to find their place, show everybody that they belong here. Once like guys that are already here settle down, but seeing these young guys coming push me to be in front of them."

Along with the newcomers, Steve Green was added to run the Red Raider offense. Batcho said he's enjoyed the "legend's" presence so far.

Green's focus on a fast offense has Batcho running up-and-down the court in transition with his mindset on explosive plays on either end of the court.

"I really like it because we go really fast," Batcho said. "It's not really plays but just playing as fast as we can and I really love it. We have opportunities with our defense and now on offense with how fast we're running."

