From the time CJ Baskerville set foot on the campus of Texas Tech, he had one goal at the top of his list: playing at Jones AT&T Stadium in front of a sea of scarlet and black. It may have taken a week longer than originally expected, but the junior from North Richland was able to check that box Sept. 16 against Tarleton State.

“Oh man, it was a dream come true,” Baskerville said following the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday. “I was sad to miss the Oregon game, but to come back for the Tarleton game and just experiencing The Jones and stepping on that field gave me butterflies. I’ve never really felt it before but it was an amazing feeling. I’m glad we could get the W as we were able to, it was amazing. It’s what D-I, power five football should look like. It’s that Saturday atmosphere.”

Baskerville nearly got his wish the first try, too. The beginning of the season has had its fair share of setbacks for the team and Baskerville, alike. A minor injury prior to the season opener meant true freshman Brenden Jordan, not Baskerville, was going to receive the start at the STAR position for Tech against Wyoming. Though it was Jordan who ran out first, Baskerville eventually took the majority of the snaps, 63 to be exact. It has been a learning process for both players. Baskerville is two years older than Jordan, but both are in the same peculiar situation playing the STAR, a hybrid safety-outside linebacker position.

“We go hand in hand with each other,” Baskerville said of his connection with Jordan. “Anytime one of us messes up, we look towards the other and see what we did wrong. Or we’re in the meeting room, like kind of seeing as the play goes on what we should do better, we’ll whisper to each other. Coach (Ryan) Conry, as well, he’s in control of the STARs and he’s done a good job of having us bond together.

"Knowing we’re in this together, he’s learning, I’m still learning. I might know more just because of my age and knowing the game, but I’ve been trying to display it on him, give him some reads and tips and stuff like that. It’s been a great relationship and just going forward, it’s gonna be a great two years with him.”



