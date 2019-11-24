Five players finished in double figures, including the two freshmen Jahmi'us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. plus the redshirt Kevin McCullar , Davide Moretti and Kyler Edwards .

Texas Tech earned its fifth win of the season over a scrappy-shooting Long Island team, 96-66, a game which was too close at the half for Tech head coach Chris Beard .





Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 27 points, which was four points shy of tying the freshman single-game scoring record set by Jason Sasser and Lance Hughes.

Beard was very appreciative of the crowd as usual with a packed student section. In addition, Beard said the Long Island Sharks will compete for their conference title, and this win is a good win over a quality opponent.

"Just really pleased with today's effort," Beard said, "especially in the second half. A lot of teams will kind of buckle start getting a little passive and nervous and stuff looking at that scoreboard. Our guys just kind of grinded away."

Beard mentioned how he thinks the team won every four-minute segment in the second half after letting the Sharks take a one-point lead at the half in thanks to a buzzer-beater.

A guy who got going and got going early was Davide Moretti, who hit his first two three-point attempts which were also the first six points of the game for the Red Raiders.

Moretti showed poise throughout the game, only giving up one turnover while shooting 5-6 on the night.

And that was probably the key point in the second half other than a much-improved second half defensively: shooting the ball.

The Red Raiders shot 51.5 percent from the field and knocked down 11 threes (11-19) on their way to a 55-point second half. In relation, the defense only allowed 24 points to the Sharks on 8-24 shooting.

McCullar had one of his better games, although it is still early. The redshirt freshman scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. The San Antonio-Wagner (TX) guard only had one turnover, which came in the first in his first few minutes of action.

Edwards also made an impact, especially in the second half. Perhaps a key moment that carried the momentum was his reverse layup resulting in a trip to the free-throw line for one more. That play got the crowd on its feet from then on.











