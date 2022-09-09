Earlier in the week, we spoke with Baileigh Sheffield (@BaileighSheff) of CougarsDen, the Rivals affiliate for Houston to get her insight on this weekend's matchup and what to expect from the Cougars.

How will this game be different from last season’s matchup?

“Houston has prepared all season to be better a team. I thought the loss to Texas Tech last year really haunted this Houston team,” Sheffield said. “Head coach Dana Holgorsen talked about how the team wanted to move on from the loss to Tech and be better. The team really used their bowl game against Auburn to make up for their season loss last year.”

What was a way that UTSA took advantage of the Cougars’ defense?

“Through the secondary they really got the best of them,” Sheffield said. “Marcus Jones and his counterpart Damarion Williams were the secret to the Houston secondary and they lost those guys to the NFL. Houston’s replacement secondary allowed 337 passing yards to UTSA quarterback Frank Harris in the opener.”

Who stood out against the Roadrunners?

“Quarterback Clayton Tune,” Sheffield said. “Tune was 22 of 32 for 206-yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Tune made a huge play toward the end of the final overtime after leaping over a defender to score a 13-yard run.”

How did Tune handle the pressure in the 17-point fourth quarter against UTSA on Saturday?

“If it wasn’t for Tune the Cougars probably would’ve lost the game,” Sheffield said. “Tune deciding to leave the pocket and gain rushing yards was risky, but it went well for him and the team.”

Who is standing out on defense?

“Linebacker Derek Parish is a standout at the position, and is a tackling machine,” Sheffield said. “Last season Parish had a team high of sacks and is a member of the team’s group ‘Sack Ave.’”

Score Prediction?

Houston: 38 - Texas Tech: 31