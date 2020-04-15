Austin Bowie tight end Jayden York is a Red Raider
The Texas Tech coaches recently picked up another preferred walk-on addition with Austin Bowie tight end Jayden York. York was offered his PWO by tight end's coach Luke Wells back on February 7th and the two have developed a good relationship since.
"I think my relationship right now with coach Wells is great but we’re gonna become even closer once I get up to Lubbock. Some things he mentioned he liked about me were my body has so much potential, he likes the kind of player I am, he likes that I can block and be put in slot to run routes. He likes how versatile I am."
York has always been a Tech fan, announcing his offer by saying the Red Raiders were his 'dream school.' He is now ready to get to Lubbock and experience that dream.
"Tech’s football culture is winning, ever since I was a kid Tech has always had a good team, it’s just the best place for me. It’s where I’ve wanted to go since I was 8. When coach Wells called me and told me they were offering me, I was like speechless, I didn’t know what to say, I couldn’t believe it. It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders."
York had a full ride offer from Bryant, and he camped with or took unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas State, Texas, Stephen F. Austin and UTSA among others. He says if he hadn't taken the Texas Tech preferred walk on offer he likely would have gone to Cisco Junior College to try and boost his stock in the future.
York is excited to get to Lubbock and get to work, but in the meanwhile he's doing everything he can to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s kinda hard but I do what I can, meaning non-weightlifting, so push-ups, pull-ups , squats, and running miles. A day to day for me is I wake up, go through my 3 periods of class, eat something, go running with my brother, workout, play Fortnite, eat dinner, watch Tom and Jerry, then do it all over again."
The 6-foot-5, 215 pound tight end had an outstanding senior season, finishing with 32 catches for 665 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bowie Bulldogs.