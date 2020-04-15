The Texas Tech coaches recently picked up another preferred walk-on addition with Austin Bowie tight end Jayden York. York was offered his PWO by tight end's coach Luke Wells back on February 7th and the two have developed a good relationship since.

"I think my relationship right now with coach Wells is great but we’re gonna become even closer once I get up to Lubbock. Some things he mentioned he liked about me were my body has so much potential, he likes the kind of player I am, he likes that I can block and be put in slot to run routes. He likes how versatile I am."

York has always been a Tech fan, announcing his offer by saying the Red Raiders were his 'dream school.' He is now ready to get to Lubbock and experience that dream.

"Tech’s football culture is winning, ever since I was a kid Tech has always had a good team, it’s just the best place for me. It’s where I’ve wanted to go since I was 8. When coach Wells called me and told me they were offering me, I was like speechless, I didn’t know what to say, I couldn’t believe it. It was just a weight lifted off my shoulders."