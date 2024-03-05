Athletic OL D’Anthis Upshaw says TTU was "opportunity of a lifetime"
The Texas Tech staff added another intriguing piece to its future roster on Monday night with the commitment of Irving (TX) HS offensive lineman D’Anthis Upshaw.
Upshaw chose a preferred walk-on at Texas Tech over several D2 and JUCO offers, and he was also receiving interest from North Texas and Texas State among others.
Upshaw says the opportunity to play Power 5 football along with his relationship with General Manager James Blanchard was something he couldn't pass up.
"Going to a Power 5 school is what I've been dreaming of since I was a sophomore. I think it's the best fit for me as it's still being in Texas my family can still come and watch me play. It's honestly the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to play for such a big school.
He's (Blanchard) been recruiting me for two weeks now. He's honestly like another father to me. He jokes around with me and gives off the family vibe to where I'm very comfortable and I can be myself around him."
Upshaw has not yet visited Lubbock, though he has been in West Texas before and he plans to head back that way to take in some spring football next month.
"I do plan to go see the spring game. I haven't been out to Lubbock but I have been near Lubbock in Amarillo. I'm looking forward to seeing the competition and what the coaches can really change me into. Seeing as where I come from, from Irving, and we don't have very many big guys here and going out there to see all the big, strong, fast guys and seeing what the future holds for me. That's what I'm looking forward to."
The 6-foot-5, 260 pound Upshaw was named 1st Team All-District 7-6A Offensive Line and 2nd Team All-District 7-6A Defensive Line. He's a versatile prospect but expect him to start out on the offensive side of the ball as a Red Raider.
"What I can bring is I'm pretty athletic. I would say that I'm a good puller. With how our scheme was run at Irving I pulled a lot, whether it be pulling for the outside backer or pulling for the inside backer or even the safety. I did pretty well at all three. I'm pretty good at reach blocking. I think I can bring a lot of zone mismatches with me maybe running to the cornerbacks or safeties. I think that I can bring a lot of elusiveness to the offensive line being able to run a lot of outside, things of that sort."
Upshaw also has another connection to Texas Tech, that being via his high school head coach, former Red Raider defensive back Brent Nickerson. The two have talked about Upshaw's decision with Nickerson advising the young lineman of what he has to look forward to.
"He told me all about it, all the good and all the bad. Well, there was really no bad. He told me about what the expectation is and how I have to prepare myself. Really what I'm gonna have to be going up against to be great like these guys that play at Texas Tech are. He laid it all out for me, he just gave me all the knowledge that I needed to know before I committed."
Committed and done with his recruitment, Upshaw's message to Texas Tech fans is simple: he's looking forward to bringing championships back to Texas Tech along with being developed for the NFL.
"I'm coming out there to win a championship. I'm trying to go to the league. I hope all the fans can support me and keep me pursuing my goals. In exchange I'll do all I can on the field for you guys."