The Texas Tech staff added another intriguing piece to its future roster on Monday night with the commitment of Irving (TX) HS offensive lineman D’Anthis Upshaw.

Upshaw chose a preferred walk-on at Texas Tech over several D2 and JUCO offers, and he was also receiving interest from North Texas and Texas State among others.

Upshaw says the opportunity to play Power 5 football along with his relationship with General Manager James Blanchard was something he couldn't pass up.

"Going to a Power 5 school is what I've been dreaming of since I was a sophomore. I think it's the best fit for me as it's still being in Texas my family can still come and watch me play. It's honestly the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to play for such a big school.

He's (Blanchard) been recruiting me for two weeks now. He's honestly like another father to me. He jokes around with me and gives off the family vibe to where I'm very comfortable and I can be myself around him."

Upshaw has not yet visited Lubbock, though he has been in West Texas before and he plans to head back that way to take in some spring football next month.

"I do plan to go see the spring game. I haven't been out to Lubbock but I have been near Lubbock in Amarillo. I'm looking forward to seeing the competition and what the coaches can really change me into. Seeing as where I come from, from Irving, and we don't have very many big guys here and going out there to see all the big, strong, fast guys and seeing what the future holds for me. That's what I'm looking forward to."