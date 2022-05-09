Clear Springs offensive tackle Nick Fattig is an Olympic National Weightlifting Finalist. He has a 33.3 inch vertical. He runs a 4.81 40 yard dash. He can dunk a basketball standing still under the basket. Most importantly to his football career, he pancakes most defensive lineman or linebackers in sight.

Despite all that, Fattig is unranked by Rivals and as of a few days ago had no Power 5 offers. One of those changed over the weekend when Texas Tech offered the standout prospect, and the other will surely change in the coming months as his recruitment takes off.

Fattig's recruitment to Texas Tech is led by Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby, as the staff looks to close on their new top target.

What you need to know...

... Fattig announced his offer from Texas Tech on May 6th

... In addition to Texas Tech, he also holds offers from Louisiana, Culver-Stockton, Northwestern State, Hutchinson Community College, North Texas, Navy, UTSA and Tulane

... Following his junior season Fattig was named Academic All-District, 1st Team All-County, 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-State

How the offer came together: "The coaches actually saw my video and they saw my numbers in terms of body weight, height, how much lifting, how fast I am, and they gave me the offer the same day which they say they pretty much never do. It was a total shock to me, the fact that they did offer me the same day.

I'm talking to coach (James) Blanchard, he's a wonderful guy, great guy. I'm also talking to coach (Stephen) Hamby, the offensive line coach. Wonderful man, he's very wise, he knows what he's talking about. I just acquired coach (Joey) McGuire's number so I'm planning to talk to him a little bit today.

I was talking to some of the players that are already committed, like Jake Strong the quarterback. I was talking to him a little bit and he's pretty happy, he's pretty hyped up about it. I was also talking to Daniel Sill, the other offensive lineman that's committed as well and he's a great guy."