One of Texas Tech's long time top targets in the 2022 class took his official visit over the weekend.

Amarillo Tascosa athlete Major Everhart was in Lubbock to check out Raiderland, which lies about 120 miles from where he goes to high school. That familiarity and proximity to home could pay off big time for Texas Tech down the line, too.

RedRaiderSports.com spoke with the high 3-star prospect who recaps his visit, overall recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Everhart announced his offer from Texas Tech back on January 19th, 2021. At the time of the offer the Red Raiders were second overall and first Power 5 offer. He is now up to 18 total scholarship overtures.

... Along with Texas Tech, Everhart holds offers from Baylor, Colorado, Northwestern, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington State among others.

... As a junior, Everhart rushed for 839 yards and eight (8) touchdowns to go along with 45 receiving yards and another score. Those numbers helped him earn District 2-5A-I First Team All-District honors at running back.

... Everhart is also a standout on the track and was timed at a 10.38 100 meter this offseason.

What stood out about Texas Tech visit: "Throughout the visit I spoke with offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie the whole time, he's the guy calling the plays so I thought that was a really sweet deal to be with him the whole weekend. He was always with me, talking to me and just building a relationship with him.

Also Luke Wells and coach B.J. Johnson, building a relationship with them the whole time was just really special."