Around the Hoop - Big 12 Tournament Edition
Around the Hoop returns with a special Big 12 Tournament edition. In this “Around the Hoop in the Big 12” we will look at the two possible first opponents for Texas Tech and I will analyze the tour...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news