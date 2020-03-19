Around the Big 12: 2021 Recruiting
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a complete stop on all things sports, even leading to the NCAA shutting down all on-campus recruiting activities through April 15th.
Most believe these restrictions will be extended into the summer, lending to a ton of uncertainty about when practices and normal team activities will continue.
But the recruiting world simply never stops, and with no visits allowed there are coaching staffs getting as creative as possible to stay engaged with recruits. College programs are leaning into the quarantine with more video calls, more texts and messages, more recruiting edits and one Big 12 program (Kansas) is even attempting to host a virtual junior day with an hourly agenda - all hosted online.
The Texas Tech coaches were fortunate to have two recruiting weekends over the past few months with 25-plus prospects on campus for each event. These weekends also coincided with Men's Basketball games against Kentucky and Kansas, and these game day experiences were definitely a plus for the recruits in attendance.
With every college program essentially sidelined and on-campus recruiting on hold for the foreseeable future, it is time to take a look at the current 2021 recruiting classes around the Big 12 conference.
Each program is listed in the order of the current class rankings across the conference.
TEXAS
Number of commits: 6 total
National Class Ranking: 7th
QB commit: Yes - Jalen Monroe
Top rated commit: ATH, Billy Bowman
Latest commit: DE, Ja'Tavion Sanders - September 8th, 2019
Total 2021 offers: 113 prospects
KANSAS STATE
Kansas State 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 5 total
National Class Ranking: 15th
QB commit: Yes - Jake Rubley
Top rated commit: also QB Jake Rubley
Latest commit: RB, Jayden Williams - January 31st, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 87 prospects
WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 4 total
National Class Ranking: 24th
QB commit: No
Top rated commit: OT, Wyatt Milum
Latest commit: also Wyatt Milum - March 6th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 330 prospects
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 3 total
National Class Ranking: 26th
QB commit: No
Top rated commit: WR, Cody Jackson
Latest commit: OL, Cullen Montgomery - January 19th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 134 prospects
BAYLOR
Number of commits: 4 total
National Class Ranking: 29th
QB commit: No
Top rated commit: S, Cicero Caston
Latest commit: also Cicero Caston - March 4th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 150 prospects
IOWA STATE
Iowa State 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 4 total
National Class Ranking: 29th
QB commit: Yes - Charles Wright
Top rated commit: OL, Jim Bonifas
Latest commit: QB, Charles Wright - February 27th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 237 prospects
KANSAS
Number of commits: 4 total
National Class Ranking: 33rd
QB commit: Yes - Ben Easters
Top rated commit: Tie - each prospect is rated as a 5.5. three-star
Latest commit: also WR Kelan Robinson - November 25th, 2019
Total 2021 offers: 305 prospects
TEXAS TECH
Texas Tech 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 2 total
National Class Ranking: 43rd
QB commit: Yes - Behren Morton
Top rated commit: also QB Behren Morton
Latest commit: WR Jerand Bradley - February 10th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 108 prospects
TCU
Number of commits: 2 total
National Class Ranking: 50th
QB commit: Yes - Alexander Honig
Top rated commit: Tie - each prospect is rated as a 5.5. three-star
Latest commit: DB, Devin Lemear - January 28th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 69 prospects
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State 2021 Recruiting Class
Number of commits: 1 total
National Class Ranking: 61st
QB commit: No
Top rated commit: OLB, Kolbe Fields
Latest commit: also OLB Kolbe Fields - January 20th, 2020
Total 2021 offers: 102 prospects