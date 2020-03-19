The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a complete stop on all things sports, even leading to the NCAA shutting down all on-campus recruiting activities through April 15th.



Most believe these restrictions will be extended into the summer, lending to a ton of uncertainty about when practices and normal team activities will continue.



But the recruiting world simply never stops, and with no visits allowed there are coaching staffs getting as creative as possible to stay engaged with recruits. College programs are leaning into the quarantine with more video calls, more texts and messages, more recruiting edits and one Big 12 program (Kansas) is even attempting to host a virtual junior day with an hourly agenda - all hosted online.

