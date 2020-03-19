News More News
Around the Big 12: 2021 Recruiting

Matt Wells and the Texas Tech staff currently hold two (2) 2021 commitments
Matt Wells and the Texas Tech staff currently hold two (2) 2021 commitments (Billy Watson)
Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a complete stop on all things sports, even leading to the NCAA shutting down all on-campus recruiting activities through April 15th.

Most believe these restrictions will be extended into the summer, lending to a ton of uncertainty about when practices and normal team activities will continue.

But the recruiting world simply never stops, and with no visits allowed there are coaching staffs getting as creative as possible to stay engaged with recruits. College programs are leaning into the quarantine with more video calls, more texts and messages, more recruiting edits and one Big 12 program (Kansas) is even attempting to host a virtual junior day with an hourly agenda - all hosted online.

The Texas Tech coaches were fortunate to have two recruiting weekends over the past few months with 25-plus prospects on campus for each event. These weekends also coincided with Men's Basketball games against Kentucky and Kansas, and these game day experiences were definitely a plus for the recruits in attendance.

With every college program essentially sidelined and on-campus recruiting on hold for the foreseeable future, it is time to take a look at the current 2021 recruiting classes around the Big 12 conference.

Each program is listed in the order of the current class rankings across the conference.

Rivals 2021 Team Rankings - Big 12

TEXAS

Texas 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 6 total

National Class Ranking: 7th

QB commit: Yes - Jalen Monroe

Top rated commit: ATH, Billy Bowman

Latest commit: DE, Ja'Tavion Sanders - September 8th, 2019

Total 2021 offers: 113 prospects

KANSAS STATE

Kansas State 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 5 total

National Class Ranking: 15th

QB commit: Yes - Jake Rubley

Top rated commit: also QB Jake Rubley

Latest commit: RB, Jayden Williams - January 31st, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 87 prospects

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 4 total

National Class Ranking: 24th

QB commit: No

Top rated commit: OT, Wyatt Milum

Latest commit: also Wyatt Milum - March 6th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 330 prospects

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 3 total

National Class Ranking: 26th

QB commit: No

Top rated commit: WR, Cody Jackson

Latest commit: OL, Cullen Montgomery - January 19th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 134 prospects

BAYLOR

Baylor 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 4 total

National Class Ranking: 29th

QB commit: No

Top rated commit: S, Cicero Caston

Latest commit: also Cicero Caston - March 4th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 150 prospects

IOWA STATE

Iowa State 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 4 total

National Class Ranking: 29th

QB commit: Yes - Charles Wright

Top rated commit: OL, Jim Bonifas

Latest commit: QB, Charles Wright - February 27th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 237 prospects

KANSAS

Kansas 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 4 total

National Class Ranking: 33rd

QB commit: Yes - Ben Easters

Top rated commit: Tie - each prospect is rated as a 5.5. three-star

Latest commit: also WR Kelan Robinson - November 25th, 2019

Total 2021 offers: 305 prospects

TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 2 total

National Class Ranking: 43rd

QB commit: Yes - Behren Morton

Top rated commit: also QB Behren Morton

Latest commit: WR Jerand Bradley - February 10th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 108 prospects

TCU

TCU 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 2 total

National Class Ranking: 50th

QB commit: Yes - Alexander Honig

Top rated commit: Tie - each prospect is rated as a 5.5. three-star

Latest commit: DB, Devin Lemear - January 28th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 69 prospects

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State 2021 Recruiting Class

Number of commits: 1 total

National Class Ranking: 61st

QB commit: No

Top rated commit: OLB, Kolbe Fields

Latest commit: also OLB Kolbe Fields - January 20th, 2020

Total 2021 offers: 102 prospects

