Texas Tech baseball built some momentum against BYU after dropping the Thursday night contest against the Cougars last week by taking the final two matchups of the series. What's next for the Red Raiders? A trip to Orlando against UCF where the Red Raiders are met with massive opportunity against the Knights. It's time for the weekly look around the Big 12, and the Texas Tech baseball program, ahead of a crucial Easter weekend slate.

First Base: Tech takes on Orlando for first time since 2013

Texas Tech, who sits at 4-5 in Big 12 play through three weekends, head to Orlando to take on UCF, who also sits at 4-5 in conference play. What makes this such an opportunity for the Red Raiders is UCF's RPI just over six weeks into the college baseball season, currently sitting at No. 6 in the nation, due to wins at Florida, at Miami and a series win hosting Oklahoma State. Tech has the opportunity to greatly boost its 73rd place in the RPI with a road set with UCF this weekend, making a series win over the Knights paramount. Projected Texas Tech Starters Thursday: RHP Mac Heuer (5.18 ERA) Friday: RHP Kyle Robinson (4.65 ERA) Saturday: TBD

Second Base: Tech bullpen coming along

The Red Raider bullpen has been strong over the past couple of weeks as the season continues to roll along. Freshman Parker Hutyra has thrown to the tune of a 0.82 ERA in his 11 innings of work this season for the Red Raiders while Josh Sanders has given strong innings of work in a set up role, carrying a 2.16 ERA in 16.2 innings of work. On the backend, Trendan Parish has turned in quality work since a rough outing against Texas in mid-March.

Third Base: Big 12 Conference Leaders

Hitting Leaders Average: Damian Bravo, TTU, .437; Jared Thomas, UT, .416; Brady Day, KSU, .415; Justin Murray, UH, .407; Easton Carmichael, OU, .402. OPS: Day, KSU, 1.224; Max Belyeu, UT, 1.219; Bravo, TTU, 1.199; Thomas, UT, 1.169; Murray, UH, 1.163. Home Runs: Josh Kross, UC, 10; Belyeu, UT, 10; Jalin Flores, UT, 7; Tommy O'Connor, UC, 6; Day, KSU, 6; Jake English, KU, 6; Gavin Kash, TTU, 6; Easton Jones, BYU, 6; Kuhio Aloy, BYU, 6.

Home: Big 12 Weekend Schedule & Standings

The Big 12 schedule for the weekend is as follows, with all but the Oklahoma State - West Virginia series playing Thursday through Saturday due to Easter weekend, all televised on ESPN+. -Texas Tech @ UCF (5 p.m., 5 p.m., 12 p.m.) -Texas @ Kansas State (6 p.m., 6 p.m., 2 p.m.) -Houston @ TCU (6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 1 p.m.) -Cincinnati @ Baylor (6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 1 p.m.) -Kansas @ BYU (7 p.m., 7 p.m., 2 p.m.) -Lamar @ Oklahoma (6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 2 p.m.) -Oklahoma State @ West Virginia (Fri-Sun) (5:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 12 p.m.)