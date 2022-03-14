 RedRaiderSports - Around the Bases presented by Open Door Financial Advisors
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 15:45:16 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Around the Bases presented by Open Door Financial Advisors

Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Senior Writer
First Base: Red Raiders sweep Rice

It was another week and another sweep for Texas Tech. After splitting two games with Mississippi State on the road, the Red Raiders bounced back strong with a three-game sweep over the Rice Owls back in Texas.

A convincing 10-1 win on Friday started things out. A tough 3-2 win followed on Saturday with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

The series win brings the Red Raider sweep total to three so far on the year.

Second Base: Golden Spikes selects Birdsell for performance of the week

Brandon Birdsell was dealing on Saturday when the Red Raiders squeaked by the Owls.

Birdsell struck out 15 batters on Saturday in six innings of work with no hits, runs or walks allowed on the day.

Three pitchers followed Birdsell from the bullpen, which gave up two runs with Brendan Girton on the mound. Birdsell was granted the win on the day.

Third Base: Hudson White shines in series finale

Freshman Hudson White was clutch at the plate on Sunday going 3-of-4 in the dish against the Rice Owls.

He set a few career highs that day with his three hits on top of two doubles and three runs. He also had one RBI on the day with a walk as well.

White has started in 15 games on the year with 16 appearances. His only non-start of his 16 games was on Saturday against Rice.

Home Plate: Red Raiders host Lobos in midweek series

Texas Tech returns home for a two-game series against New Mexico with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The second game is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Lobos are 6-9 on the year after losing their first four games at a neutral site to Gonzaga and Oregon State. They did bounce back in their next series by winning three-of-four against Holy Cross.

Sitting at 3-5, the Lobos dropped two-of-three to San Jose State to move to 4-7. In their only ranked matchup to date, the Lobos fell to Arizona, 12-5.

Prior to its trip to Lubbock, though, New Mexico had a good outing against Fresno State grabbing the series win. The Lobos won two-of-three against the Bulldogs to grab some momentum before traveling to the 806.

