Around the Bases presented by Open Door Financial Advisors

First Base: Red Raiders sweep Rice

It was another week and another sweep for Texas Tech. After splitting two games with Mississippi State on the road, the Red Raiders bounced back strong with a three-game sweep over the Rice Owls back in Texas. A convincing 10-1 win on Friday started things out. A tough 3-2 win followed on Saturday with a 7-4 victory on Sunday. The series win brings the Red Raider sweep total to three so far on the year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi98J2ZlvCdmZjwnZmgLfCdmanwnZmkLfCdmL3wnZmW8J2ZmPCd maAt8J2ZqfCdmaQt8J2YvfCdmZbwnZmY8J2ZoCBzaW5nbGVzIHRvIGNsb3Nl IHRoZSBnYXAhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96YWN2b28/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHphY3ZvbzwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvbGVzdGlsd2VsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29sZXN0aWx3ZWxsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjZTE3anVuZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amFjZTE3anVuZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RFNEoyZ3Fm akQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9URTRKMmdxZmpEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBUVFVfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFRVX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAz MDk3NTQ3Njk0NTE4Mjc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEz LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Second Base: Golden Spikes selects Birdsell for performance of the week

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGx1Y2sgY2hvb3NpbmcgYmV0d2VlbiB0aGVzZSBndXlzIGZv ciB0aGlzIHdlZWsmIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kMWJhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkMWJhc2ViYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29s ZGVuU3Bpa2VzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29sZGVuU3Bpa2VzPC9hPiBQZXJmb3JtYW5jZSBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayDwn5ik PGJyPjxicj4tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGl0dGxl X2JpcmQzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbGl0dGxlX2JpcmQzNDwv YT4gcmVjb3JkcyAxNSBzdHJpa2VvdXRzIGluIHNpeCBpbm5pbmdzIPCfmLM8 YnI+LSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RDN0pyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEQzdKcjwvYT4gYnJvdWdodCB0aGUgcG93ZXIg YXQgdGhlIHBsYXRlIPCflIzimqHvuI8gPGJyPi0gQm90aCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05hdGVTYXZpbm8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE5hdGVTYXZpbm88L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RyZXd0aG9ycGUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBk cmV3dGhvcnBlMjwvYT4gdGhyb3cgYSBjb21wbGV0ZSBnYW1lIHNodXRvdXQg 8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28venpzRmJhN1U5aCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p6c0ZiYTdVOWg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR29sZGVuIFNw aWtlcyBBd2FyZCAoQFVTQUdvbGRlblNwaWtlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0FHb2xkZW5TcGlrZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDM0MjUx NTkxMzQzOTIzMzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTQsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brandon Birdsell was dealing on Saturday when the Red Raiders squeaked by the Owls. Birdsell struck out 15 batters on Saturday in six innings of work with no hits, runs or walks allowed on the day. Three pitchers followed Birdsell from the bullpen, which gave up two runs with Brendan Girton on the mound. Birdsell was granted the win on the day.

Third Base: Hudson White shines in series finale

Freshman Hudson White was clutch at the plate on Sunday going 3-of-4 in the dish against the Rice Owls. He set a few career highs that day with his three hits on top of two doubles and three runs. He also had one RBI on the day with a walk as well. White has started in 15 games on the year with 16 appearances. His only non-start of his 16 games was on Saturday against Rice.

Home Plate: Red Raiders host Lobos in midweek series