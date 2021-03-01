RedRaiderSports - Around the Bases in the Big 12

The 2021 college baseball season is officially underway, and the Big 12 looks to be loaded again this season. Texas Tech was able to sweep Houston Baptist over the weekend to even their record at 3-3 before a midweek series against Texas Southern. Texas Tech outscored the Huskies by a total of 37-6 over the weekend and stayed put at No. 10 in the rankings.

The Red Raiders pitching staff took a big hit with the departures of Clayton Beeter, Bryce Bonnin, and John McMillon to the MLB. Tech has gotten two starts apiece from transfer Patrick Monteverde and returner Mason Montgomery. Tech leads the conference with 52 strikeouts from their staff through the first two weekends.

Tech is paced offensively currently by Nate Rombach, who leads the team with a .421 average and 3 homeruns. Cal Conley and Cody Masters are both hitting above .400 for the season, and Jace Jung and Braxton Fulford follow with averages over .360. The Red Raiders have seven players who have homered this season and have registered seven stolen bases as a team.

Oklahoma State is off to a 6-0 start after beating Wichita State, Arkansas-Little Rock, and Illinois State. The Cowboys are lead by catcher Brock Mathis who has hit .462 with two homeruns thus far. The Cowboys ace Parker Scott is currently 2-0 with a .082 era through his first two starts.

Kansas State swept Western Michigan after a 2-2 start at the Sanderson Ford College Classic down in Surprise, AZ. K State split with Gonzaga, lost to New Mexico, and beat Oregon State. The Wildcats have struggled offensively to begin the year with only two of their everyday starters hitting over .300. Kansas State has gotten solid outings from the top two guys in their rotation in Jordan Wicks and Connor McCullough who have combined for 21 innings and nine earned runs between the pair.

Oklahoma opened the year splitting with Omaha. The Sooners then went 1-1 in Arlington against SFA and UT Arlington. OU went 2-1 in Round Rock with wins over Baylor and Auburn and a loss against A&M. OU has struggled offensively to open the season but have gotten very good performances out of their pen.

TCU opened in Arlington with the Red Raiders, where they went 1-2. TCU won a midweek game over Texas Southern before sweeping a home series against Liberty. TCU looks to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 thus far and have gotten good performances early from Austin Krob, Haylen Green, and Russell Smith. The trio of starters have a combined era of 2.00 thru 26 innings pitched.

West Virginia opened up with a split with Georgia State before winning two of three in the CCU invitational. West Virginia's lone loss came at the hands of Coastal Carolina. West Virginia has five starters currently hitting over .300.

Texas opened up in Arlington with three losses to SEC opponents before coming home and taking three of four from BYU. Texas has really struggled out of the gate on offense as well as on the mound. Ty Madden has looked sharp early on with two earned runs thru 11 innings.

Kansas opened up with a series win over South Dakota State in Minneapolis before getting losing three of four at FGCU. Kansas has yet to decide on a starting lineup with 17 players recording at bats so far. Kansas has relied heavily on their three weekend starters who have a combined 2.19 era through six starts and 35 innings pitched. So far, Kansas has only used six relief pitchers .

Baylor sits at 2-4 currently after going 1-2 in Round Rock with a win over Auburn and losses to OU and Texas A&M. The Bears opened the season losing two of three to UT-Rio Grande Valley. Baylor has hit the ball well early on with 5 starters over .300. Tyler Thomas has allowed three earned runs in 11 innings thru his first two starts of the year.