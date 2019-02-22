Around the Bases in the Big 12
Texas Tech baseball returns this weekend with a three-game series against Kentucky starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Let’s preview this series as well as ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news