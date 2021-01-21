New offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie has had several weeks to review his quarterback room, and on Tuesday evening he made two preferred walk-on offers to class of 2021 prospects.

One of them was to Argyle's CJ Rogers, who has taken off lately with offers and interest from several other Big 12 and regional programs after an outstanding senior season.

What you need to know...

... Rogers announced his offer from Tech on Tuesday, January 19th after being offered by coach Cumbie.

... Aside from Tech Rogers also currently holds offers from Austin Peay, Bryant, Duquesne, Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin, along with preferred walk-on offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State and South Florida among others.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Rogers threw for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns this season, while adding another seven scores on the ground. It is relevant to note that Argyle's average margin of victory this season was 32.7 points, and Rogers did not play in the 4th quarter in several games.

... As a senior Rogers led Argyle to a perfect 16-0 record and a 4A division 1 state title.

Texas Tech coaches: "Yesterday when he offered was actually the first time coach Cumbie called me. Before that I was in contact with coach Pehrson."

Strengths as a player: "I can make all the throws. I showed off my deep ball this year. I can make plays with my feet when I have to get out of the pocket, too."