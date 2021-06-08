Archer City ATH Elijah Jackson receives Texas Tech offer, plans to visit
The Texas Tech staff is still finishing their 2021 recruiting class, but offering a rising star from West Texas is never a bad idea.
2024 athlete Elijah Jackson announced an offer from the Red Raiders on Sunday, his sixth early on. It appears it's only a matter of time until he becomes a national recruit.
New Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was the coach who extended the offer.
Texas Tech staff: "I talked to coach Cumbie and so far we have a pretty good mutual relationship. They see me as an athlete that could fit in anywhere when needed, and they like that I could be versatile."
Reaction to offer: "I was really surprised about the offer."
Staying close to home a priority? "I’m open to go to any college who gives me the best life 10 or 20 years from now."
Other schools in the mix: "I’m hearing from Florida State, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. I have a camp at Florida State coming up."
Plans to visit Tech? "Yes I’m planning on visiting Tech sometime in July maybe."
Along with the Red Raiders, Jackson also holds reported offers from Indiana, Jackson State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa and UCF.
Per his MaxPreps page, he rushed 59 times for 372 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also pitched in 36 receiving yards, 36 passing yards, 58 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and a sack on defense.