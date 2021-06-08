Archer City ATH Elijah Jackson receives Texas Tech offer, plans to visit

The Texas Tech staff is still finishing their 2021 recruiting class, but offering a rising star from West Texas is never a bad idea.

2024 athlete Elijah Jackson announced an offer from the Red Raiders on Sunday, his sixth early on. It appears it's only a matter of time until he becomes a national recruit.

New Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was the coach who extended the offer.

Texas Tech staff: "I talked to coach Cumbie and so far we have a pretty good mutual relationship. They see me as an athlete that could fit in anywhere when needed, and they like that I could be versatile."