We chatted Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Lubbock between Texas Tech and Texas.

Richardson spoke on the Heisman-hopeful running back, Bijan Robinson, and what makes him so dangerous.

“I think there’s a couple things to his game,” Richardson said. “His cutting ability and his ability to make tacklers miss. If the tackles are sloppy, he’ll break off of them and keep on going.”

Richardson gave some insight into the quarterback situation for the Longhorns that has some questions this weekend.

“I would say as of this recording, Hudson is probably the safe bet,” Richardson said. “Ewers will push to play this week, but I think they’ll do more of what they did last week, running the ball and controlling the clock.”

Richardson spoke about the difference between the quarterbacks and why he believes Ewers is the better option.

“The playbook was more open, they were able to not only call more deep plays but connect on those deep plays,” Richardson said. “With Hudson, it was a little more limited. It’s a lot more reliant on the ground attack.”

In conjunction with the quarterback room’s struggles, Richardson spoke about why All-American receiver Xavier Worthy has had a slow start to the season.

“Through three games, Card has thrown three touchdowns and none of them have been to the receivers,” Richardson said. “Xavier Worthy has 162 yards on 11 receptions this season.”

Richardson spoke about a few standouts for the Texas defense that are likely to make an impact on Saturday.

“Demarvion Overshown, he’s been the key to this entire defense this season. He’s kind of the gel and keeps things together on that side of the ball,” Richardson said. “Ovie Oghoufo has played a little bit of a spacing and has been able to get to the quarterback this year.”

Richardson gave his opinion on what would have to happen for the Red Raiders to be victorious this weekend.

“The Longhorns would have to have turnovers,” Richardson said. “The Red Raiders would have to stop the run and challenge Hudson Card along with winning on special teams.”

Score Prediction: Texas 35, Texas Tech 24