Another Look Ahead at Abilene Christian: Pres. by Energy Renovation Center

Another Look Ahead at Abilene Christian
On Tuesday, the Red Raiders will get another crack at Abilene Christian after they dropped the last mid-week against the Wildcats in Lubbock. The matchup will be the Red Raiders last mid-week matchup of the season and will be televised on ESPN+.
Tech heads into the mid-week with a record of 31-16 after the series win over Baylor, with the chance to tune up before heading into Stillwater over the weekend.
Abilene Christian looks to sweep the season series against the Red Raiders after a series sweep over Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches this weekend.
Pitching:
After not seeing Andrew Devine in the weekend series, the Red Raiders will likely turn to him for the bulk of the mid-week game. Devine carries a 4.70 ERA on the season along with a 1.76 WHIP but has been a solid option as of late.
It has since been confirmed that Mason Molina will get the start, but Devine will see some sort of action out of the bullpen.
Like last week, the Wildcats will work with a bullpen game, and they will likely send a combination of Austin Glaze and Sam Berberich to the mound.
Glaze and Berberich combined for 3.2 innings allowing four earned runs in last week’s mid-week game.
Another arm that impressed for the Wildcats was Max Huffling who went three innings to close the game, recording seven strikeouts.
Hitting:
Last Tuesday, the Red Raider offense left 11 runners on base and only scored five runs, well below their season average of nine. Tech did not hit a home run in the contest and saw three players not record a hit.
For the Wildcats, Grayson Tatrow lead the way with four RBIs in the last contest, including an inside the park home run that broke the game open and was apart of a seven-run second inning for ACU.
The ACU left fielder, Miller Ladusau, also hit a home run in the second inning of last week’s matchup, a solo home run off of Jamie Hitt.
