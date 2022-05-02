Another Look Ahead at Abilene Christian: Pres. by Energy Renovation Center

On Tuesday, the Red Raiders will get another crack at Abilene Christian after they dropped the last mid-week against the Wildcats in Lubbock. The matchup will be the Red Raiders last mid-week matchup of the season and will be televised on ESPN+.

Tech heads into the mid-week with a record of 31-16 after the series win over Baylor, with the chance to tune up before heading into Stillwater over the weekend.

Abilene Christian looks to sweep the season series against the Red Raiders after a series sweep over Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches this weekend.

Pitching:

After not seeing Andrew Devine in the weekend series, the Red Raiders will likely turn to him for the bulk of the mid-week game. Devine carries a 4.70 ERA on the season along with a 1.76 WHIP but has been a solid option as of late.