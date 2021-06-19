Amarillo Tascosa DE Avion Carter talks unofficial visit at Texas Tech

One of the top prospects out of West Texas in recent years is 2023 Amarillo Tascosa defensive end Avion Carter.

Carter is currently ranked as a high 4-star recruit and the 40th rated prospect in his class.

He was able to take an unofficial visit to Texas Tech yesterday with his sister Avery, a 2024 women's basketball recruit.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Carter boasts an offer sheet consisting of LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and others. Overall he has 14 scholarship offers early on in his recruitment.

... Carter was able to take unofficial visits to Texas and now Texas Tech this month.

... As a sophomore, Carter put up 67 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks. He was named to the 2-5A All-District First Team for his efforts.

Texas Tech visit: "We met up with coach Paul (Randolph), he's a really good coach. After that, we went and toured the weight room which was really nice. Talked to the strength and conditioning coach, and after that we went and talked to coach (Matt) Wells. We had a really good conversation, my family and I bonded with coach Wells.

After that we did a really great photoshoot. Former Tascosa defensive end, just like me, L.B. Moore was with us. We had a lot of fun, it was a great experience."