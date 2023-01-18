TJ Tillman (Ben Golan)

The annual Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place over the weekend at Richardson Berkner High School. Several top recruits from DFW and the surrounding region came to compete, hoping to put together good camp film and earn future scholarship offers. One prospect who stood out and is receiving significant interest from Texas Tech is 2025 Amarillo Tascosa athlete TJ Tillman. RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with Tillman for the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Tillman back in June 2022 and remains his only offer P5 offer to date … Stephen F. Austin has also offered the talented athlete, while Texas is also in contact. ... As a sophomore Tillman put up 12 catches for 261 yards and 7 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com. Goals for the camp: "Being from Amarillo, I have always felt I've had to put on for what I come from. I am the only person to come out here from my area so it was a big deal for me." Recruitment: "It means a lot to me to have gotten these two offers because where I come from, not a lot of people make it, so it is a really big deal for me."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IGFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY2FtcCBhbmQ8YnI+Y29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGg8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gYW5kIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0Y2g/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWkZpdGNoPC9hPiBJIGFtIHNvPGJyPmhv bm9yZWQgYW5kIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgSSBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVk IG15IGZpcnN0IEQxIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4 YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U VFVfRUpvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVfRUpvbmVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JIb3dhcmRfMTE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJIb3dhcmRfMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJ1c3RNeUV5ZXNPP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUcnVzdE15RXllc088L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVEhTX0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUSFNfRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83ckJ5b29VVkdIIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vN3JCeW9vVVZHSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUSiDigJxUNOKA neKtkO+4jyBUaWxsbWFuIChAdGV4YXNtYWRlVDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGV4YXNtYWRlVDQvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzU3ODE1ODIy MTIzMTMwODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK