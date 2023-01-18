Tascosa ATH TJ Tillman loves the energy from the Texas Tech coaches
The annual Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase took place over the weekend at Richardson Berkner High School. Several top recruits from DFW and the surrounding region came to compete, hoping to put together good camp film and earn future scholarship offers.
One prospect who stood out and is receiving significant interest from Texas Tech is 2025 Amarillo Tascosa athlete TJ Tillman.
RedRaiderSports was on hand for the camp and we were able to catch up with Tillman for the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech offered Tillman back in June 2022 and remains his only offer P5 offer to date
… Stephen F. Austin has also offered the talented athlete, while Texas is also in contact.
... As a sophomore Tillman put up 12 catches for 261 yards and 7 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com.
Goals for the camp: "Being from Amarillo, I have always felt I've had to put on for what I come from. I am the only person to come out here from my area so it was a big deal for me."
Recruitment: "It means a lot to me to have gotten these two offers because where I come from, not a lot of people make it, so it is a really big deal for me."
Tech coaches: "I talk to coach (Zarnell) Fitch and Joey McGuire. Coach Fitch came to see me on campus the other day. I love both of those coaches’ energy and they treat you like family."
Looking back to his gameday visit: "I went to the season opener against Murray State. The atmosphere is great and I liked the student section."
Staying close to home important? "Not really. It is really just how I will feel in a program."
Former Tascosa guys on the TTU roster: "I talk to Joseph (Plunk) a little bit and he's trying to get me out there."
Upcoming visit: "I am supposed to go to Texas on the 21st for their Junior Day."
Other sports? "I also play basketball and run the 400 in track."