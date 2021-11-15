Amarillo OL Kaden Carr: "I'm really excited to be a Red Raider"

Once he got the offer from Texas Tech, Amarillo offensive tackle Kaden Carr didn't take long to decide where he wanted to go to school.

Carr, whose older brother Tyler Carr was a tight end at Texas Tech from 2017-2019, committed to the Red Raiders just one day after receiving his scholarship offer. A big part of his decision was new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the future Carr sees in Lubbock, TX.

"Coach McGuire and coach Blanchard, those two were probably two of my first ever followers on Twitter. That's something I'll remember. Them and actually coach Cumbie too. When I talked to coach McGuire and coach Blanchard the other day, they really just made a statement about having guys like me, these West Texas guys stay at home. I completely agree with them, that's something that I was wanting to do is stay home.

I love his (McGuire's) attitude, his fiery attitude and I know he's going to make a change and help turn Tech around. I'm looking forward to it. I want to be a part of it."

The 6-foot-5, 303 pound Carr has played all over the offensive line in his career, and is willing to help out wherever the Tech staff needs him to play.

"I can play all over the line, I've done it all through high school. I've switched around from right guard, left guard, left tackle and right tackle this year. My whole high school career I've played all over the line, that's something that I can do and that's something that I work on. I don't just have a designated spot."

After earning his offer from Tech, Carr was up to 12 total scholarship opportunities including Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, SMU, TCU and UCF among others. So at the end of the day, why Texas Tech and why now?

"I've been thinking about it for a while, staying home. I really appreciate every program that's given me an offer but especially with my brother going to Texas Tech, I'm familiar with the area, I'm familiar with Lubbock, I have plenty of friends in Lubbock, I have family that goes there all the time. My brother really loved it too, the area, the school, the football. It's something that I've had in mind for a while and after speaking with coach McGuire, it's something that me and my family discussed that's best for me and I'm really excited for it."

Carr becomes the second 2023 recruit to commit to Texas Tech, and both are West Texans. Post defensive end Isaiah Crawford announced his decision over the weekend, and the two have already talked about building something special in the 806.

"We actually have (connected). He hit me up on Instagram and we've been talking through there and just trying to build more of a connection between me and him, being the first two commits in our class. We're just trying to build that connection and then see how many more guys we can get to come join us."