RedRaiderSports - Amarillo guard Brendan Hausen shows out at Who Want the Smoke

One of West Texas' best was in attendance at 'Who Want the Smoke' in Dallas last weekend.

Amarillo guard Brendan Hausen recently joined Team Griffin, an AAU team founded by former OU stars Blake Griffin and Taylor Griffin, and competed well on the biggest stage.

"Coming in we knew it was going to be a big time game with a lot of media coverage. Just some of the guys we were playing, I knew it was going to be high level basketball. It was a fun experience and I definitely got better.

Compared to my normal high school games it can definitely be more high level at times. There are more dudes on the court who have the potential to play in college. It can be faster, a little bit different basketball but it can be a good change, as long as I keep doing the little things right."

Texas Tech is not a new program in Hausen's recruitment. The Red Raiders initially offered back in November 2019, and the 6-foot-5 combo guard has taken multiple unofficial visits to campus.

Of course, this is a new staff, and Hausen was glad to be re-offered by head coach Mark Adams.

"Coach Adams, I know he's been real busy with trying to get a new staff hired. He's trying to keep the program going and I think he'll keep that program going in the right direction.

He called me and basically was like 'we really love you, we really love that you can shoot the ball and that's what we're gonna do here. We're gonna open up the floor, play up and down, we want really skilled guys so we think you can come in and help us right away'. It was things like that."