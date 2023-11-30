Albany ATH Adam Hill talks decision to be a Red Raider
Albany athlete Adam Hill couldn't pass up the opportunity to stay close to home in West Texas for college, so when Texas Tech came through with a preferred walk-on offer, it was an easy decision for the 6-foot-2, 215 pound standout.
Hill, who has led Albany to a 14-0 senior season so far, announced his commitment to Texas Tech back on November 12th over a scholarship offer from Louisiana Tech.
"First of all it's a lot closer to home. My brother lives up there, I got a cousin up there. So two hours vs six hours, it's a lot easier drive.
The main guy (who has been recruiting me) is James Blanchard. He's the guy who reached out to me, he's the guy who gave me the offer and invited me to all of the unofficial visits. I've also talked with coach (Josh) Bookbinder and coach (Joey) McGuire and I'd say it's a pretty good relationship. We've been talking a lot of football, they've been keeping up with me about the playoffs. Just checking in every now and then."
Hill entered the week with over 2,100 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the season. Those numbers are going up after he put up over 200 rushing yards and five more touchdowns in Albany's 52-14 4th round playoff win over Collinsville on Thursday night.
Defensively he's also added 90 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 25 tackles-for-loss.
"I mean, I was pretty excited because that's been a dream," says Hill on his decision to commit. "I've always wanted to go play football at the next level. So I was kind of lost for words when I got the opportunity."
Hill called Blanchard to let him know about his decision, and it's safe to say Texas Tech's General Manager was excited to hear the good news.
"Well it was actually James Blanchard was the one I told. He was pretty pumped up too, he said it made his day."
Hill plays all over for Albany as a true athlete on both sides of the ball. For Texas Tech, look for him to potentially start off on defense but he's open to filling whichever role he's asked.
"I'm very versatile. Whatever they need me at I think I can do it. Whether that's linebacker, whether that's safety or running back, I think I can find a spot somewhere and help 'em out."
Another factor that helped in Hill's decision is his friendship with Texas Tech commit Chandlin Myers. The two have competed against each other for many years, and Hill says along with his brother and cousin it'll be good to have more familiar people in the 806 with him.
"Yes, Chandlin Myers. Been playing him since I was in junior high in almost every sport there is, so we've been going at it back and forth. He committed earlier this year from Hawley, Texas."
Hill's Albany team advanced to the fifth round of the postseason where they will face the winner of Friday's Clarendon-Sunray game.
Hill will not be an early enrollee, and plans to arrive in Lubbock next summer.
"I'm staying my whole senior year, I'm gonna run track. I run the 110m hurdles, the 300m hurdles and mile relay."
Committed and done with his recruitment, Hill goal is to help Texas Tech win lots of football games in the near future.
"I mean, the main goal is the Big 12 championship. It's been a long time. Just get some wins, Big 12 championship, bowl game wins. Wreck 'Em!"