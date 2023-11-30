Albany athlete Adam Hill couldn't pass up the opportunity to stay close to home in West Texas for college, so when Texas Tech came through with a preferred walk-on offer, it was an easy decision for the 6-foot-2, 215 pound standout.

Hill, who has led Albany to a 14-0 senior season so far, announced his commitment to Texas Tech back on November 12th over a scholarship offer from Louisiana Tech.

"First of all it's a lot closer to home. My brother lives up there, I got a cousin up there. So two hours vs six hours, it's a lot easier drive.

The main guy (who has been recruiting me) is James Blanchard. He's the guy who reached out to me, he's the guy who gave me the offer and invited me to all of the unofficial visits. I've also talked with coach (Josh) Bookbinder and coach (Joey) McGuire and I'd say it's a pretty good relationship. We've been talking a lot of football, they've been keeping up with me about the playoffs. Just checking in every now and then."

Hill entered the week with over 2,100 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the season. Those numbers are going up after he put up over 200 rushing yards and five more touchdowns in Albany's 52-14 4th round playoff win over Collinsville on Thursday night.

Defensively he's also added 90 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 25 tackles-for-loss.

"I mean, I was pretty excited because that's been a dream," says Hill on his decision to commit. "I've always wanted to go play football at the next level. So I was kind of lost for words when I got the opportunity."