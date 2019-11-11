Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said QB Alan Bowman is cleared to play by the team doctors but the intent of Texas Tech and Bowman is for his to redshirt.

Bowman has been bitten by the injury bug the past two seasons leading to Jett Duffey's take over of the Red Raider offense.

Freshman QB Maverick McIvor, according to Wells, is cleared to play as well.

UPDATE – 11:40 a.m.: Wells announced the Intent to redshirt both Bowman and McIvor.