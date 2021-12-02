Joey McGuire arrived at Texas Tech with the goal of turning around the Red Raiders' reputation on defense.

Several talented prospects on that side of the ball have already committed to the scarlet and black, and the coaches will host another big group of official visitors this weekend.

Among the group is Gulf Shores (AL) linebacker Tavares Elston Jr., who has been in contact with Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard for a while now.

What you need to know...

... Elston Jr. announced his offer from Tech back on November 15th. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

... Elston Jr. is now up to four (4) total offers, picking up Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Georgia State since

... Elston Jr. is ranked by Rivals as a 5.7 3-star prospect

Texas Tech coaches: "I've stayed in contact with coach (James) Blanchard. Me and him have a real good relationship, like father-son. We talk every day,

Coach McGuire, I've talked to him once but I haven't gotten to talk to him a lot yet. Hopefully this weekend goes good and we can grow a strong relationship."