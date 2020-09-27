RedRaiderSports - Alabama corner Marlen Sewell excited to receive Texas Tech offer

Alabama corner Marlen Sewell excited to receive Texas Tech offer
With the Red Raiders still looking to add their first defensive back commit of the 2021 class, secondary coach Derek Jones and staff's latest offer was made to Shades Valley (Alabama) corner Marlen Sewell.
What you need to know...
... Sewell announced his offer from Texas Tech on Sunday, September 27
... Tech became Sewell's eighth offer and fourth Power 5, joining the likes of Duke, Maryland and Kansas.
... Sewell is currently rated by Rivals as a 5.7 3-star recruit, the 21st best player in Alabama and the 50th best corner in the country.
Coaches contact: "I talked to Coach Jones, coach Wells, coach Burks, and coach Preston (Pehrson). What they like about me is they said that I have good grades and a good background for a family."
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas Tech University🔴⚫️ #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/tC9nb79v9F— Marlen Sewell (@MarlenSewell) September 27, 2020
Corner vs safety: "My strength is corner for sure. I'm a lockdown corner that can hit, cover or do anything you need me to."
Going out of state for college: "I actually want to get out of the state of Alabama, it’s a big world and its time for me to leave."
Senior season: Shades Valley has started the 2020 season 0-5 so far, playing in Alabama's 6A Region.
"My senior season is going good, even though we are losing, we are working to get it together and my film is magnificent."
Commitment timeline: "I'm not sure what time I want to commit yet, I’ll know soon."