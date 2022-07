Air Raiders win first matchup of TBT pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com . Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.





Powered by 32 points by both Davion Warren and ShawnDre' Jones, the Air Raiders beat the B1 Ballers 90-89 this evening in Wichita, Kansas.



The Air Raiders led by 7 when the Elam Ending score of 90 was implemented. The B1 Ballers came back to take an 87-86 lead but subsequently gave up 2 points to Warren on a powerful driving dunk.

Warren then sunk two free throws trailing 89-88 to lift the Air Raiders to the game-winning target score.