Adrian Frye feeling comfortable as Texas Tech's safety
This offseason, sophomore Adrian Frye changed his jersey number from 20 to seven. Not only that, Frye is also making the transition from cornerback to safety.With Frye making the move on defense, t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news