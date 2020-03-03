Junior DB Adrian Frye, like all of his defensive teammates, had to adjust to Keith Patterson’s scheme under year one of this new coaching staff under head coach Matt Wells.



One big adjustment for him personally was switching from cornerback – a position he cherished in his freshman season – to safety. During his first year at Texas Tech, Frye was named a Freshman All-American for his time spent at corner which included four starts and an appearance in all 12 games that season.

Now, Patterson and Co. decided to move Frye back to the spot where he made a name for himself.

“It feels great,” Frye said. “I really enjoy that position over any other position on the defense but I’m adaptable. I can play whatever the team needs me to play. I do like corner better than safety.”

Year two under Wells feels different, according to Frye. He said it feels like the ball is rolling now. Everything is almost second nature to everyone now that they’re all adjusted to each other – coaches and players.

During this spring camp, Frye wants to play aggressively. He said under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury they played conservative. With Wells and Patterson, they’re attacking which will allow him to make plays.

Frye said he believes his biggest improvement is his strength, which will play into that aggressive mindset. He added he had “bad weight” towards the end of the season. Together with the strength and conditioning staff, he was able to come up with a plan. He said he’s been able to grow in strength and speed while maintaining the same weight range.

“The system when coach Kingsbury was here our techniques we played were a little conservative,” Frye said. “We played hard and we played tough but the way we run our defense now is a lot more aggressive. It’s kinda like you have that aggressive mentality with it. I really want to channel that and not use it more widely but have channeled aggression and use it more precisely.”

One change this offseason that will help the defensive backs overall was Wells hiring Derek Jones to coach the secondary amongst other coaching assignments.

Jones will work as co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach while working with Frye and the rest of the third level of the defense. Frye said Jones’ experience helps them in taking steps forward as a unit.

“He’s a great guy. He’s very passionate. He’s just as passionate as we are as players,” Frye said. “And with him being skilled and experienced in the exact same position that we’ve been playing that kind of helps with him teaching us and with him relating to us really. I feel like that’s the biggest thing. He relates to us a lot. He can talk to us because he’s been through the things we’ve been through. He’s seen what we’re seeing and with him giving us that guidance is really clicking.”