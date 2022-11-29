The Hoyas are one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams in the nation, shooting at a 36 percent clip.

“We're playing a team that's very talented, explosive, and a really good coach, great reputation, you know, throughout basketball,” Adams said. “Hopefully we're ready, they’re a team that will give us a lot of problems, any team really, they push the ball, they're great in transition and they have four or five guys who shoot the three-ball plus these guys are tall. You’ve got guys who are 6’5” and 6’10” that can shoot the ball.”

Adams spoke about the Hoyas and the challenge of a great three-point shooting team, as the Hoyas are, against his defense.

With the Georgetown Hoyas on the docket Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media looking ahead to the challenge of the Hoyas along with some thoughts after the Maui Invitational.

As Adams mentioned, Georgetown brings a lot of length to the floor, something that gave the Red Raiders trouble against Ohio State last week.

De’Vion Harmon spoke about the challenge of the Hoyas and what he expects Wednesday night.

“They have really good guards, and they are really good at blocking shots,” Harmon said. “They’re a really athletic team and we’re going to have to rebound. That’s going to be the main thing of the game.”

Harmon shared a similar sentiment around the challenge of the Maui Invitaional, saying that he enjoys the challenge of playing quality teams.

“I like playing against the best teams in the country,” Harmon said. “Find out what you’re about, watch a lot of film and get better. It’s an everyday process, we need to keep chipping away and enjoy the process of getting better.”

Adams spoke about what his team did well in Maui, and what they didn’t, praising the cleaned-up turnovers but harped on the team’s need for improved defense.

“We were a bit better on the offensive end, but we had our struggles defensively, which is a bit disappointing,” Adams said. “When you’re uncomfortable, there’s growth there and we’ve seen growth from our team in the past few days.”

Adams also spoke about freshman forward Jaylon Tyson and his need to look for open shots more aggressively.

“We’re not going to win if he’s not looking for those three’s,” Adams said. “Everyone has their role on this team and he’s one of our best three-point shooters. A big part of this process is getting these guys to understand their roles, each one of them has different ones and his is to score the ball.”

Tyson echoed a similar sentiment, saying that he’s still learning and getting back into a groove after a year off from basketball.

“I’ve seen on film that I need to be more aggressive,” Tyson said. “I’ve passed up some shots that are wide open, need to be more aggressive on that and on rebounding. I haven’t played in so long, so I’m still getting into a groove.”