Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech coaching staff have 26 total commitments in the 2023 recruiting class headed into the early signing period tomorrow. Currently rated as the No. 20 overall class in the nation, this recruiting class is set to finish as one of the best classes signed in Texas Tech recruiting history - in the modern recruiting, rankings era. In this article, we look across the recruiting industry to see how each Texas Tech 2023 commitment is ranked by each outlet.

Rivals: No. 157 prospect in the Rivals 250, No. 11 overall weakside defensive end 247: No. 240 prospect in the Top 247, No. 27 overall edge prospect On3: No. 45 overall edge prospect, No. 68 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 297 prospect in the ESPN 300, No. 20 overall OLB prospect

Rivals: 5.6 three-star ranking 247: No. 78 overall interior lineman prospect, No. 173 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 108 overall interior lineman prospect, No. 200 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 38 overall offensive guard prospect, No. 94 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect 247: No. 132 overall linebacker prospect, No. 244 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 109 overall linebacker prospect, No. 203 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 45 overall inside linebacker prospect, No. 214 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 75 overall offensive tackle prospect 247: No. 75 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 139 prospect in the state of Texas On3: 91 rated four-star prospect, No. 222 overall prospect in the nation, No. 15 overall offensive tackle prospect and the No. 39 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 60 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 92 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 23 overall pro-style quarterback 247: No. 35 overall quarterback prospect, No. 102 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 40 overall quarterback prospect, No. 124 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: 80 rated four-star prospect, No. 15 overall quarterback prospect, No. 68 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect 247: No. 71 overall safety prospect, No. 122 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 92 overall safety prospect, No. 164 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 75 overall safety prospect, No. 179 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: No. 51 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 65 prospect in the state of Texas 247: No. 106 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 112 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 58 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 71 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 78 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 99 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: No. 25 overall running back prospect, No. 85 prospect in the state of Texas 247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 14 overall athlete prospect, No. 50 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 26 overall athlete prospect, No. 121 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 52 overall athlete prospect, No. 87 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 45 overall safety prospect 247: No. 192 prospect on the Top 247, No. 14 overall safety prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 53 overall safety prospect, No. 113 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 13 overall safety prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.8 four-star prospect, No. 14 overall athlete prospect, No. 46 prospect in the state of Texas 247: No. 62 overall athlete prospect, No. 109 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 42 overall athlete prospect, No. 166 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 87 overall running back prospect, No. 200 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect 247: No. 91 overall athlete prospect, No. 153 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 55 overall safety prospect, No. 115 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 109 overall athlete prospect, No. 183 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect 247: No. 106 overall defenisve lineman prospect, No. 151 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 115 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 190 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 60 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 156 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 44 overall defensive tackle prospect 247: No. 107 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 167 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 119 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 191 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 45 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 114 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 55 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 94 prospect in the Texas Top 100 247: No. 47 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 82 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 101 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 198 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 37 overall offensive guard prospect, No. 93 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 81 overall wide receiver prospect 247: No. 121 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 133 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 77 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 95 prospect in the state of Texas

ESPN: No. 152 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 184 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.4 two-star prospect 247: No. 59 overall linebacker prospect, No. 9 prospect in the state of South Carolina On3: No. 66 overall linebacker prospect, No. 12 prospect in the state of South Carolina ESPN: No. 96 overall outside linebacker prospect, No. 31 prospect in the state of South Carolina

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect 247: No. 58 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 19 prospect in the state of Louisiana On3: No. 52 overall corner back prospect, No. 20 prospect in the state of Louisiana ESPN: No. 94 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 25 prospect in the state of Louisiana

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect 247: No. 76 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 115 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 91 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 145 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 53 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 137 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 41 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 72 prospect on the Texas Top 100 247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 17 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 63 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 34 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 81 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 67 overall offensive guard, No. 171 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 67 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 91 prospect on the Texas Top 100 247: No. 101 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 103 prospect in the state of Texas On3: No. 70 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 92 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 91 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 117 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.8 four-star prospect, No. 19 overall safety prospect, No. 50 prospect in the state of Texas 247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 30 overall safety prospect, No. 62 prospect in the state of Texas On3: 92 rated four-star prospect, No. 191 overall prospect in the nation, No. 21 overall corner back prospect, No. 36 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 230 prospect in the ESPN 300, No. 32 overall corner back prospect, No. 36 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 39 overall defensive tackle prospect 247: No. 73 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 110 prospect in the state of Texas On3: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 36 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 57 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: No. 43 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 112 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 44 overall outside linebacker prospect 247: No. 73 overall linebacker prospect, No. 33 prospect in the state of Louisiana On3: No. 52 overall linebacker prospect, No. 31 prospect in the state of Louisiana ESPN: No. 57 overall inside linebacker prospect, No. 48 prospect in the state of Louisiana

Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 48 overall strongside defensive end 247: No. 61 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 88 prospect in the state of Texas On3: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 44 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 60 prospect in the state of Texas ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 25 overall defensive end prospect, No. 28 prospect in the state of Texas

Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect 247: No. 129 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 38 prospect in the state of Louisiana On3: No. 80 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Louisiana ESPN: No. 97 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 49 prospect in the state of Louisiana