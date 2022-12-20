Across the board: How the recruiting industry ranks the TTU 2023 Class
Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech coaching staff have 26 total commitments in the 2023 recruiting class headed into the early signing period tomorrow.
Currently rated as the No. 20 overall class in the nation, this recruiting class is set to finish as one of the best classes signed in Texas Tech recruiting history - in the modern recruiting, rankings era.
In this article, we look across the recruiting industry to see how each Texas Tech 2023 commitment is ranked by each outlet.
Rivals: No. 157 prospect in the Rivals 250, No. 11 overall weakside defensive end
247: No. 240 prospect in the Top 247, No. 27 overall edge prospect
On3: No. 45 overall edge prospect, No. 68 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 297 prospect in the ESPN 300, No. 20 overall OLB prospect
Rivals: 5.6 three-star ranking
247: No. 78 overall interior lineman prospect, No. 173 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 108 overall interior lineman prospect, No. 200 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 38 overall offensive guard prospect, No. 94 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect
247: No. 132 overall linebacker prospect, No. 244 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 109 overall linebacker prospect, No. 203 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 45 overall inside linebacker prospect, No. 214 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 75 overall offensive tackle prospect
247: No. 75 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 139 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: 91 rated four-star prospect, No. 222 overall prospect in the nation, No. 15 overall offensive tackle prospect and the No. 39 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 60 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 92 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 23 overall pro-style quarterback
247: No. 35 overall quarterback prospect, No. 102 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 40 overall quarterback prospect, No. 124 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: 80 rated four-star prospect, No. 15 overall quarterback prospect, No. 68 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect
247: No. 71 overall safety prospect, No. 122 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 92 overall safety prospect, No. 164 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 75 overall safety prospect, No. 179 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: No. 51 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 65 prospect in the state of Texas
247: No. 106 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 112 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 58 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 71 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 78 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 99 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: No. 25 overall running back prospect, No. 85 prospect in the state of Texas
247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 14 overall athlete prospect, No. 50 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 26 overall athlete prospect, No. 121 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 52 overall athlete prospect, No. 87 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 45 overall safety prospect
247: No. 192 prospect on the Top 247, No. 14 overall safety prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 53 overall safety prospect, No. 113 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 13 overall safety prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.8 four-star prospect, No. 14 overall athlete prospect, No. 46 prospect in the state of Texas
247: No. 62 overall athlete prospect, No. 109 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 42 overall athlete prospect, No. 166 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 87 overall running back prospect, No. 200 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect
247: No. 91 overall athlete prospect, No. 153 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 55 overall safety prospect, No. 115 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 109 overall athlete prospect, No. 183 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect
247: No. 106 overall defenisve lineman prospect, No. 151 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 115 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 190 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 60 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 156 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 44 overall defensive tackle prospect
247: No. 107 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 167 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 119 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 191 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 45 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 114 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 55 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 94 prospect in the Texas Top 100
247: No. 47 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 82 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 101 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 198 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 37 overall offensive guard prospect, No. 93 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 81 overall wide receiver prospect
247: No. 121 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 133 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 77 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 95 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 152 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 184 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.4 two-star prospect
247: No. 59 overall linebacker prospect, No. 9 prospect in the state of South Carolina
On3: No. 66 overall linebacker prospect, No. 12 prospect in the state of South Carolina
ESPN: No. 96 overall outside linebacker prospect, No. 31 prospect in the state of South Carolina
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect
247: No. 58 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 19 prospect in the state of Louisiana
On3: No. 52 overall corner back prospect, No. 20 prospect in the state of Louisiana
ESPN: No. 94 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 25 prospect in the state of Louisiana
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect
247: No. 76 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 115 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 91 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 145 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 53 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 137 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 41 overall offensive tackle prospect, No. 72 prospect on the Texas Top 100
247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 17 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 63 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 34 overall inside offensive lineman prospect, No. 81 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 67 overall offensive guard, No. 171 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 67 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 91 prospect on the Texas Top 100
247: No. 101 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 103 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 70 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 92 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 91 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 117 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.8 four-star prospect, No. 19 overall safety prospect, No. 50 prospect in the state of Texas
247: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 30 overall safety prospect, No. 62 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: 92 rated four-star prospect, No. 191 overall prospect in the nation, No. 21 overall corner back prospect, No. 36 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 230 prospect in the ESPN 300, No. 32 overall corner back prospect, No. 36 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 39 overall defensive tackle prospect
247: No. 73 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 110 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 36 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 57 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 43 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 112 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.6 three-star prospect, No. 44 overall outside linebacker prospect
247: No. 73 overall linebacker prospect, No. 33 prospect in the state of Louisiana
On3: No. 52 overall linebacker prospect, No. 31 prospect in the state of Louisiana
ESPN: No. 57 overall inside linebacker prospect, No. 48 prospect in the state of Louisiana
Rivals: 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 48 overall strongside defensive end
247: No. 61 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 88 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: 90 rated four-star prospect, No. 44 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 60 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: 82 rated four-star prospect, No. 25 overall defensive end prospect, No. 28 prospect in the state of Texas
Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect
247: No. 129 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 38 prospect in the state of Louisiana
On3: No. 80 overall defensive lineman prospect, No. 35 prospect in the state of Louisiana
ESPN: No. 97 overall defensive tackle prospect, No. 49 prospect in the state of Louisiana
Rivals: 5.5 three-star prospect
247: No. 262 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 265 prospect in the state of Texas
On3: No. 219 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 224 prospect in the state of Texas
ESPN: No. 178 overall wide receiver prospect, No. 202 prospect in the state of Texas