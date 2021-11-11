Abernathy ATH Anthony White excited for offer to stay home at TTU
Turn on Anthony White's tape and you will see a guy catching passes downfield, taking handoffs, taking screens to the house, returning kicks, making tackles on kickoff coverage, picking off passes and blowing up run plays from the safety position. There's no wonder he's labeled as an "athlete". Oh, and nobody can tackle him.
New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard have been recruiting White for a few weeks now, going back to their time at Baylor. Once they arrived in Lubbock, one of the first prospects to hear from new Tech staff and pick up an offer was the 6-foot, 180 pound playmaker from Abernathy, TX.
"Oh, I have a good relationship with them (McGuire and Blanchard). They're real nice. They've been recruiting me since they've been at Baylor, they've been recruiting me for about four weeks I'd say.
We were talking when they were at Baylor but right when they got to Tech they called me and offered me."
The coaches did not specify which position they want White to play, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.
"They haven't said what position they want me at yet but I'm willing to do anything that makes the team better."
White is now up to three total offers, including Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and UTSA. His recruitment is slowly picking up with schools such as Texas also beginning to show interest.
"It's going pretty good I would say recruiting wise. Just taking time and it's getting better every day. Texas and Baylor are two schools that are showing interest but haven't offered yet."
While White hasn't set another visit to Tech quite yet, the coaches let him know he is always welcome back on campus. White last visited Tech for the Kansas State game in late October.
"We haven't really talked about going to another game yet but they said they will let me know and keep me updated."
Abernathy high school is about 20 minutes north of Jones AT&T Stadium, and White says the opportunity to stay close to home and family is appealing.
"Man, it feels really good because I can stay close to my family. My dad, mom, brother. It would just be a blessing to stay close by."
Abernathy is 9-1 on the season and plays Friona in a playoff game this Friday. White says the team just has to continue what they've been doing in order to have success.
"Just play together and play our hearts out every play. Don't take a play off and just play for one another."
Per his MaxPreps page, White has 105 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, 183 kick return yards, 25 punt return yards, 32 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 14 total touchdowns on the season to date.