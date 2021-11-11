Abernathy ATH Anthony White excited for offer to stay home at TTU

Turn on Anthony White's tape and you will see a guy catching passes downfield, taking handoffs, taking screens to the house, returning kicks, making tackles on kickoff coverage, picking off passes and blowing up run plays from the safety position. There's no wonder he's labeled as an "athlete". Oh, and nobody can tackle him.

New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard have been recruiting White for a few weeks now, going back to their time at Baylor. Once they arrived in Lubbock, one of the first prospects to hear from new Tech staff and pick up an offer was the 6-foot, 180 pound playmaker from Abernathy, TX.

"Oh, I have a good relationship with them (McGuire and Blanchard). They're real nice. They've been recruiting me since they've been at Baylor, they've been recruiting me for about four weeks I'd say.

We were talking when they were at Baylor but right when they got to Tech they called me and offered me."

The coaches did not specify which position they want White to play, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

"They haven't said what position they want me at yet but I'm willing to do anything that makes the team better."

White is now up to three total offers, including Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and UTSA. His recruitment is slowly picking up with schools such as Texas also beginning to show interest.

"It's going pretty good I would say recruiting wise. Just taking time and it's getting better every day. Texas and Baylor are two schools that are showing interest but haven't offered yet."