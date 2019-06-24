The Texas Tech coaching staff had a total of three (3) commitments for the 2020 class going into last week, and now the program has added new commitments in three straight days.

Cypress Ridge safety Je'Vaun Dabon kept the recruiting momentum going earlier this afternoon when he announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"Coach (Mark) Tommerdahl came out to the school a few times this spring," Dabon said. "I started communicating with him and then the Tech coaches offered a few days later. I started talking with more of the coaches and setup the official visit.

"I mostly talked with Coach (Kerry) Cooks and Coach (Matt) Wells. They like how I cover the field, my range and they mentioned my man coverage skills. The coaches see me playing free safety in their defense."

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound prospect traveled to the South Plains with his Mother this weekend and shared his thoughts on the official visit.

"It was my first time visiting Lubbock," Dabon said. "It isn't the biggest city and that is a good thing for me. Football and Tech sports is everything, I heard the gamedays are packed and the stadium is rocking. I really like that kind of energy.



"Adrian (Frye) was my host for the weekend. He showed me around and introduced me to a lot of the players. I want to major in Marine Biology and had the chance to tour the school, meet with program lead and they talked with us."

