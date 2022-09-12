Two weeks of college football are in the books, and today we continue our series power ranking each Big 12 team. There was no shortage of exciting games, such as Texas Tech's double-overtime victory against Houston, Texas' showdown with #1 Alabama, and West Virginia's stunning loss at home to Kansas.

Ok, enough talking. Let's jump right into this week's rankings!



1. Kansas State (2-0)

Kansas State thumped Missouri this weekend 40-12, and although I was tempted to put Texas Tech at #1, I think Kansas State deserves the spot for the time being. Star running back Deuce Vaughn rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and the Wildcats' defense picked off four passes in a game that was over before the fourth quarter began.

Next: Tulane (2-0)



2. Texas Tech (2-0)

As previously stated, I really did consider Texas Tech to top this week's rankings. The Red Raiders took down #25 Houston on Saturday, powered by the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Donovan Smith and his 351 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns. The Red Raiders nearly blew a 17-3 halftime lead, but kicker Trey Wolff nailed a 46-yard field goal at the end of regulation to tie the contest at 20 and send the game into overtime. Donovan Smith's 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime period propelled Texas Tech to its first ranked win since 2019 and the Red Raider faithful stormed the field and celebrated. If Texas Tech can win at NC State next weekend, they will land at the top of the list for week three. Let's see what Joey McGuire's squad has in them.

Next: @ #16 NC State (2-0)



3. Texas (1-1)

Yes, I do realize that Texas has lost a game and some of the other teams below haven't. Alabama needed a last-second field goal to beat the Longhorns and I think that at least counts for something. I'm not one for moral victories, but Texas fans are definitely feeling optimistic about their team going forward.

The one cloud hanging over Austin at the moment is the injury status of QB1 Quinn Ewers. If he isn't able to go for an extended period of time, then who knows how Texas will look two, three, or four games down the line? For now, I think 3 is an appropriate spot.

Next: UTSA (1-1)



4. Kansas (2-0)

KANSAS FOOTBALL IS BACK! Well, maybe not quite yet, but the Jayhawks are sure off to a hot start after a 55-42 overtime victory on the road against West Virginia. Kansas is 1-0 in the Big 12 for the first time in over a decade, and the whole country seems to be pulling for the Jayhawks and Lance Leipold. A tough test waits on the horizon, as Houston, fresh off a double-overtime loss to Texas Tech, is eager for another win after a disappointing finish in Lubbock.

Can the Jayhawks do the improbable and start 3-0 with two extremely quality wins? I'm not sure, but regardless, times are looking merrier in Lawrence.

Next: @ Houston (1-1)



5. Oklahoma State (2-0)

Oklahoma State looked pretty questionable in their season opener against Central Michigan but rebounded with a 34-17 win this weekend against Arizona State. The Pokes' running game was dominant, and they take on FCS AR-Pine Bluff on Saturday to round out their non-conference schedule. I don't think much has been done at this point to warrant a better ranking, but again, 2-0 is 2-0. Next: AR-Pine Bluff (2-0)



6. Iowa State (2-0)

Iowa State is undefeated, but their latest win against Iowa this weekend was far from pretty. The Cyclones haven't done much so far to deserve a spot higher than 6, and although a 10-7 win against Iowa on the road is quality, I'm not quite sure what to think of Matt Campbell's squad. A 2-0 record is always a good thing, so they are certainly a solid team. We probably won't find many more answers on Saturday, as Iowa State takes on the Ohio Bobcats at home. September 24th against Baylor will be a much better measuring stick for where the Cyclones stand in the Big 12.

Next: Ohio (1-1)



7. Baylor (1-1)

In a heartbreaking loss to #21 BYU this weekend, Baylor took the game into double-overtime before falling 26-20 on a Lopini Katoa 3-yard touchdown run. The Bears were on the road in an incredibly difficult environment to play in, so I do think they deserve to be ranked a little higher than a couple of 2-0 teams. All things considered, the 2021 Big 12 champs played good football, and despite some struggles offensively, their defense looked fantastic.

Next: Texas State (1-1)



8. Oklahoma (2-0)

The Sooners defeated Kent State 33-3 this weekend but struggled for the majority of the first half, even trailing in the second quarter 3-0. Oklahoma won 45-14 in week one against UTEP, so again, it's hard to get a good idea of how good they are with the quality of opponents being subpar so far.

1-2 Nebraska is next, which will be interesting given their tumultuous start to the year, but Oklahoma's September 24th matchup against Kansas State will be a fantastic game, and we should know more about both squads in a couple of weeks.

Next: @ Nebraska (1-2)



9. TCU (2-0)

TCU is 2-0 to start the season but hasn't impressed me that much so far. The frogs defeated Colorado 38-13 to open the season, but Colorado also lost to Air Force this weekend by an ever larger margin. TCU won 59-17 this weekend against Tarleton State, but still, nothing has been particularly awe-inspiring thus far compared to other Big 12 members. TCU is on a bye week this weekend before taking on SMU on the 24th, so we will get a better idea of Sonny Dykes' squad after the Iron Skillet rivalry game.

Next: Bye



10. West Virginia (0-2)