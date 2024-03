The stories of Adonis (AJ) McCarty’s and Brenden (BJ) Jordan’s Texas Tech careers have taken vastly different shapes since they arrived in Lubbock. Now in the same STAR-safety position room, their timelines have converged to being on identical planes heading into a competitive position battle ahead of the 2024 season.

