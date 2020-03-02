Texas Tech's quarterback situation is a lot more interesting heading into the spring than many would have assumed nine months ago. With fill-in starter Jett Duffey and grad transfer Jackson Tyner both gone, the team returns just two scholarship signal callers, Alan Bowman and Maverick McIvor, and both missed the majority of last season with injuries.

Bowman, by far the most experienced quarterback on the roster, enters the spring as the odds-on favorite to once again start behind center. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2018 and three as a sophomore in 2019, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In 11 career games, Bowman has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,658 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.