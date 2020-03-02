A Spring Breakdown of the Texas Tech Quarterback Room
ALAN BOWMAN
Texas Tech's quarterback situation is a lot more interesting heading into the spring than many would have assumed nine months ago. With fill-in starter Jett Duffey and grad transfer Jackson Tyner both gone, the team returns just two scholarship signal callers, Alan Bowman and Maverick McIvor, and both missed the majority of last season with injuries.
Bowman, by far the most experienced quarterback on the roster, enters the spring as the odds-on favorite to once again start behind center. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2018 and three as a sophomore in 2019, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
In 11 career games, Bowman has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,658 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
MAVERICK MCIVOR
McIvor, a redshirt freshman, is coming off of some bad luck with injuries. He tore his ACL during the second game of his senior high school season, and then broke his foot last August during preseason practice. This was an especially unfortunate development for McIvor as he was in contention - and arguably the favorite - to win the No. 2 quarterback job.
The former three-star practice recovered from his injury in time to return to practice before the end of the season.
DONOVAN SMITH
Former Frenship quarterback Donovan Smith is part of the Red Raiders' plans at quarterback but will still be wrapping up his senior year this spring and will not arrive on Texas Tech's campus until the summer.
As a senior, Smith threw for 3,314 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He is the son of Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith.
LOGAN GREENE
With only two scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster, walk-on Logan Greene should get plenty of work during spring practice. The Snyder High School product was one of the Red Raiders' scout team quarterbacks last season. His great-grandfather was legendary quarterback Sammy Baugh.