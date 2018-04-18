On Tuesday night, Texas Tech freshman phenom Zhaire Smith - who had already entered the NBA Draft without an agent - took things a step further by deciding to stay in the Draft and hire an agent, meaning his time as a Red Raider has come to a close.

His time in Lubbock lasted just 37 games, becoming the first one-and-done player in school history.

In that stretch, he blossomed into one of the most electric freshmen in college basketball, primarily powered by his outrageous jumping ability that led to one of the nastiest dunking seasons in college basketball history.

So, with Smith off to the NBA, let's pay tribute to the time his spent in Lubbock, specifically above the rim as he posterized foes on a nightly basis.

Enough words. Let's get to the dunks.

Enjoy.