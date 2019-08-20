Earlier today Brandon released his projected depth chart for the 2019 Texas Tech football team. As we head closer to kicking off the Matt Wells era, we decided to take a look back at each position group to see how Rivals.com evaluated the players as recruits. Today we start off with the offense.

Quarterbacks

Both Alan Bowman and Jett Duffey were rated by Rivals as 5.6 3-star recruits. In fact, Bowman was rated as the #97 player in the state of Texas in his class while Duffey was rated as the #96 player in his class. Only having played half a season it's too early to make any definite judgments, but if Bowman is able to play the way he did against Houston, Oklahoma State and half of Oklahoma, he could be a major steal as a mid 3-star recruit. Duffey has had some highs and some lows in his playing time, he's very good at creating explosive plays but has had accuracy and turnover issues. If he can get those things fixed he can be a viable starting quarterback, for now he is an experienced quality backup.

Running backs

Shyne, who is a grad transfer from Utah, is listed atop Brandon's running back projected depth chart. Coming out of JUCO he was unranked and has so far had a solid career, Rivals definitely missed the boat with that ranking. Ta'Zhawn Henry was a long time TCU commit who decided to flip to the Red Raiders late. He was one of the top signees in Tech's 2018 class and has so far proven to be worth his lofty ranking both on and off the field. Not listed on the depth chart, but who will still get plenty of carries, is RB SaRodorick Thompson. Thompson was a 2-star recruit in 2018 who was a late find and could turn out to be a big steal for the Red Raiders.

Receivers

T.J. Vasher and Erik Ezukanma are projected to start on the outside in Brandon's depth chart. Both 4-star recruits out of high school, Vasher has had an up-and-down career in Lubbock so far but his potential is sky high if he can stay healthy. Ezukanma redshirted last year as a true freshman, but really came on this spring and looks to be the next star at #WRU. Also on the depth chart are Louisiana-Monroe grad transfer RJ Turner (2-star recruit in 2015), Dalton Rigdon (no Rivals profile), McLane Mannix (2-star recruit in 2017) and KeSean Carter (3-star recruit in 2018).

Tight ends

Thompson, who initially came in as a wide receiver, has muscled up over the offseason and is projected to start at tight end in 2019. He came in as a 2-star recruit and will look to have his breakout season as a senior. Travis Koontz was one of the top JUCO tight ends in the country when he signed with Tech in 2019. A former Pittsburgh commit, he chose Tech over Big 12 rival TCU.

Offensive Line