Yesterday, Brandon released his projected depth chart for the 2019 Texas Tech football team. As we head closer to kicking off the Matt Wells era, we decided to take a look back at each position group to see how Rivals.com evaluated the players as recruits. Today we look at the defense.

Defensive line

The defensive line is led by multi-year returning starters Broderick Washington and Eli Howard. Both were ranked as 2-star prospects out of high school, with Washington being an offensive lineman at Longview and Howard initially committing to and enrolling at UNT. Needless to say both have proven to be major steals for Texas Tech. Projected starting nose tackle Nick McCann was a 3-star recruit in 2016 and the No. 7 player in the state of Arkansas. Backups on the depth chart are Nelson Mbanasor (3-star and top 70 player in TX), Jaylon Hutchings (2-star) and Tony Bradford Jr (3-star true freshman).



Linebackers

The linebackers are experienced led by two upperclassmen in Jordyn Brooks and Riko Jeffers. Both were 3-star prospects out of high school and have more than earned their ranking, though Jeffers was significantly higher ranked as a top-70 recruit in Texas and the No. 24 OLB in the country. They're backed up by Brayden Stringer (3-star) and Kosi Eldridge (unranked JUCO). Keith Patterson's defense will also have a "Raider", which coach Patterson describes as 60 percent linebacker/40 percent defensive back. Redshirt freshman Xavier Benson (3-star) is projected to start at Raider and be backed up by Tyrique Matthews (3-star true freshman, #92 ranked player in TX).



Corners

Texas Tech's projected starting corners are Penn State transfer Zech McPhearson and senior Des Smith. McPhearson was very highly rated coming out of high school, a top 20 recruit in Maryland with offers from Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State among others. Backing them up at cornerback are DaMarcus Fields (3-star) and John Davis Jr (3-star). True freshman Dequan Watts (3-star, #61 ranked player in Georgia) and Alex Hogan (3-star, No. 87 ranked player in TX) will provide depth at cornerback.



Safeties